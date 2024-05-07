Hull sack boss Rosenior after not making play-offs

Liam Rosenior has been dismissed by Hull after their seventh-place finish [Getty Images]

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior has been sacked after failing to guide his side into the Championship play-offs, BBC Radio Humberside understands.

Rosenior, who had agreed a three-year deal in December, steered the Tigers to seventh place in the Championship this season – their first top-half finish since 2016.

Hull’s 1-0 defeat by Plymouth on Saturday meant they missed out on the play-offs by just three points.

But Rosenior’s efforts were enough to make him one of three nominees for the Championship manager of the season award, won by Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna.

Rosenior, 39, who was in charge for 18 months, spent five years as a Hull player and helped them to gain promotion to the Premier League in 2013.

He returned to the MKM Stadium to succeed Shota Arveladze in December 2022, having previously worked as assistant under both Phillip Cocu and Wayne Rooney at Derby.

Rosenior, who also played at the top level for Fulham, Reading and Brighton, began his coaching career with the Seagulls before joining Derby in 2019.

The Rams appointed him as caretaker manager at the start of last season and he remained in charge for 12 games, leaving the club after Paul Warne’s arrival.

Having steered Hull to a 15th-place finish in 2022-23, Rosenior raised hopes of a promotion challenge after a strong start - including a 1-0 win at Leicester, which made them the only team to take points off the Foxes until November.

A run of five wins out of six in the new year – including four away from home – propelled the Tigers into the play-off positions.

But they then failed to win any of their next six games and defeat at Home Park ended any lingering hopes of overhauling either West Brom or Norwich to snatch sixth place.