Women’s golf earns two All-ACC honors

The ACC released its Women’s Golf All-ACC team on Thursday, and two Tigers made the cut, Chloe Holder and Annabelle Pancake.

The ACC uses a mixture of NCAA-approved individual national rankings, a coaches’ vote, and, if not already included, the individual ACC champion to form the team.

Holder earned the honor based on her rankings. The No. 76 player in the nation had an outstanding year, leading the team in almost every category. Notably, she had 13 rounds below par, including nine rounds in the 60s on a 71.42 stroke average and a hole-in-one. In her best round of the season, she scored 63 at Landfall Traditions in October and finished the year -3 vs Par.

On the other hand, Pancake picked up her second accolade in as many years and was one of two players selected by the coaches. She led the team in round below par with 14 and birdies with 94, all while averaging 71.54.

The Tigers will take the course again between May 6-9 in the NCAA Regionals Tournament. Clemson will be the lone ACC member in the Bryan Regional Site, playing against teams like LSU, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt. The top-five teams and six individuals not on advancing teams will play for the National Championship on May 17-22 in Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire