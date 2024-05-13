Huddersfield Town appoint Duff as head coach

Michael Duff left Barnsley last summer in order to join Swansea but was sacked within six months [Rex Features]

Huddersfield Town have appointed former Barnsley and Swansea City boss Michael Duff as their new head coach on a three-year contract.

The 46-year-old returns to management having been sacked by the Swans in December.

Duff's arrival comes after former boss Andre Breitenreiter left the club by mutual consent earlier in May, following the club's relegation from the Championship.

“Since leaving my last role, I’ve had time to reflect, recharge and focus on what the next challenge I wanted to take on would look like," Duff told the club website.

"Whatever was to come had to be right and be a good fit, and that is exactly what this feels like."

Duff is now Huddersfield's sixth permanent manager since Carlos Corberan left the Terriers in July 2022.

Prior to joining Barnsley, Duff spent four years with Cheltenham Town and led them to the League Two title and subsequently 15th in League One - their highest-ever league finish.

He then moved to Oakwell, taking the Tykes to the 2022-23 League One play-off final where they were narrowly beaten by Sheffield Wednesday in extra time.

Following that defeat, Duff left for Swansea City last summer - however, his time in south Wales was less successful and he was sacked by the club after less than six months in charge.

Duff takes over with the club facing third-tier football for the first time in 12 years after a season to forget in 2023-24.

Since reaching the Championship play-off final just two years ago, the Terriers have been on a steep decline.

Breitenreiter took over in February after Darren Moore was sacked, but the German won just two of his 13 games in charge as the club lost their second-tier status on the final day of the season.

"I know that our supporters expect a certain level of commitment, desire, high energy and passion from their play, and those are the high standards I’ve kept for all of my sides," Duff added.

"I know the club, the area and the fans from having crossed paths in the past, but now I want to get to know them properly from a place of belonging - and above all else, I want our supporters to have pride in their team again."