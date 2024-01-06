What Hubert Davis said after Heels downed Clemson to remain undefeated in ACC play

Saturday afternoon’s UNC-Clemson basketball game was about as evenly-matched a game the Tar Heels have played this year.

Both teams were physical, featured two of the ACC’s best big men in Armando Bacot and PJ Hall and eager to prove themselves as the ACC’s unofficial top team.

It was the visiting Tar Heels, thanks to a season-best defensive performance and hot shooting streak late, who escaped from Clemson with a 65-55 victory.

Just like in wins over Tennessee and Oklahoma, Carolina showcased it can compete with some of the country’s top teams. When UNC was faced with adversity on Saturday – unable to drive against Clemson’s tough defense, down four points early in the first half, Bacot foul trouble in second half – it rose to the challenge.

This was the type of victory that not only caught college basketball’s attention, but left Carolina head coach Hubert Davis extremely happy. He praised UNC on both ends of the floor, highlighted Bacot’s big day in recording a double-double and shutting down PJ Hall, plus how Cormac Ryan stepped up early when R.J. Davis started slow.

Want to hear what Hubert had to say? Check out some of his quotes below from the postgame press conference.

Hubert Davis on how UNC defended Clemson throughout

“I like what we did defensively as a team,” Davis told InsideCarolina. “In the first half we defended and then we kept fouling. Put them on the free throw line 15 times. I felt like in the first half, that was Clemson’s number one most efficient way to score. Second half we did a bunch of the same things but we defended without fouling. With the exception of the first two possessions, that put us in a position to box out and rebound. his is the third straight game we’ve played really good defense and out-rebounded our opponent.”

Hubert Davis on UNC's rebounding effort

“One of the things we talk about, in order for us to be successful, you have to win the battle of the trenches – loose balls, rebounds, setting screens, making free throws,” Davis told InsideCarolina. “Especially down the stretch, the discipline and the details have to be tight. That’s something that we practice, something that we talk about, something that we watch on film and hold ourselves accountable for.”

Hubert Davis on how tough it is to win in the ACC

“All I’ve known since being alive is the ACC and I feel like it’s the best conference in college basketball,” Davis told InsideCarolina. “Home or on the road, it’s always just a battle. I think also, the level and the variety of teams we played in non-conference this year, has helped us in situations like this – in true road games. That gives us confidence that we can make plays on both ends of the floor.”

Hubert Davis on UNC's balanced scoring effort

“Paxson Wojcik came in for almost 10 minutes, that three was huge for us in the second half,” Davis told InsideCarolina. “His defense on Girard, Zayden came in, J-Wit, J-Wash, guys coming off the bench and making impactful plays for us and putting ourselves in a position to be successful. When RJ isn’t scoring 20, we have guys step up at the right time.”

Hubert Davis on conversations in the huddle

“It’s fun,” Davis told InsideCarolina. “I’m in the huddle and there’s very little I’m saying, I’m just listening to them and just it’s exactly what I wanted. The conversation in terms of what we’re doing out there on the floor, where we need to go, what we need to be – they are referencing things that we talked about in practice. The guys behind the bench are going crazy as well. It’s a really special and tight group, so much fun to coach.”

Hubert Davis on Cormac Ryan's ankle

“I think he’s doing fine today because of the adrenaline,” Davis told InsideCarolina. “I’d be interested to see what it feels like tomorrow. But other than that, I don’t know. That’s just like Cormac – tying his shoelaces and then getting back out there on the floor. He’s such an inspiration to his teammates.”

Hubert Davis on Armando Bacot's big day

“He was good today,” Davis tol InsideCarolina. “He’s working harder to get open position down along the paint. It’s just so big for us. Not only can he score down there, but you’ve got PJ (Hall) all fouled out – so he (Bacot) gets our team into the penalty. He opens up things from the outside and driving opportunities, then when he’s defending and rebounding like he is, plus staying out of foul trouble, he’s a pretty impactful player. This is his last year. When you understand that this is it, you have an awareness of wanting to leave and wanting to go out the right way. He’s playing with a sense of urgency that I love watching.”

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire