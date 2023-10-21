HS WRESTLING: Abington Heights' Marzolino commits to Indiana

Oct. 20—Caleb Marzolino has big plans next year.

The Abington Heights wrestler committed to Indiana University on Friday via Instagram.

Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Arizona State and Clarion showed interest in Marzolino, but the senior picked the Hoosiers.

"It felt like home," the 2023 state medalist said. "I had a great connection with the coaches and all the guys."

He'll compete in the Big Ten, the premier conference in Division I wrestling.

"It's been a dream of mine since I was little to wrestle in the Big Ten, and I feel like wrestling in Pennsylvania kind of translates over to wrestling in the Big Ten," Marzolino said. "I'm super excited for it just to test my abilities and keep getting better and better every day."

Indiana went 8-5 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten last season, while four Hoosiers qualified for the national championships.

Marzolino has a 91-13 record with 58 pins in three seasons with the Comets. He went 45-8 last season, 33-4 as a sophomore and 13-1 as a freshman in a COVID-shortened winter sports season.

He is a two-time Lackawanna League tournament champion, a two-time District 2 Class 3A champion, a regional silver and bronze medalist, a two-time state qualifier, a two-time Times-Tribune All-Region selection and a two-time Lackawanna League Division I first-team coaches all-star. Last season, he reached the podium in Hershey, placing eighth in the state at 189 pounds.

Marzolino has also helped spearhead Abington Heights' resurgence as a wrestling program. In 2022, the Comets captured their first District 2 Class 3A team duals title since 2006 and went 2-2 in the PIAA tournament to finish as one of the top 12 teams in the state. Last season, Abington Heights captured its second straight Lackawanna League Division I crown and had four district champions, including Marzolino, Austin Smith, Brian Heard and Luke Sirianni. Those four also qualified for states with Sirianni securing a silver medal.

With more individual accolades sure to come, Marzolino is more excited for what the team can accomplish this season. Abington Heights lost Sirianni and regional qualifiers Sam Stevens and Brady Kareha to graduation, but retained three-time All-Region selection Smith and two-time All-Region selection Heard along with Marzolino. The Comets hope to avenge last season's loss to Delaware Valley in the District 2 Class 3A team duals final.

"I think we had a little bit of a letdown last year in our last match against Del. Val., but I think the work everyone is putting in this summer that we'll be able to make an actual run at team states," Marzolino said.

Contact the writer: jbaress@scrantontimes.com; 570-348-9125; @sportsTT on X