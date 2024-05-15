HS SOFTBALL (Tuesday's games): Stalica lifts Abington Heights past Holy Cross

Winning pitcher Lauren Stalica had two doubles and two RBIs as Abington Heights defeated Holy Cross, 11-0, in five innings in a Lackawanna League softball game Tuesday.

Adrianna Condrad, Lindsey Tasker, who had three hits, and Isabelle Wilmont each doubled, and Cecelia O’Malley had two hits.

Mia Scalese led Holy Cross with two hits.

Abington Heights 012 26 — 11

Holy Cross 000 00 — 0

WP: Lauren Stalica 4IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 4SO

LP: Ava Schmidt 5IP, 14H, 11R, 8ER, 1BB, 7SO

2B: Lauren Stalica (AH) 2, Lindsey Tasker (AH), Isabelle Wilmont (AH), Adrianna Condrad (AH).

Records: AH 14-5, 10-4; HC 13-6, 10-4

------------

Valley View 13, Delaware Valley 1

Five Valley View players hit home runs as the hosts defeated Delaware Valley in five innings in Division I.

Ally Stafursky hit two home runs, while Cora Castellani, Abbi Call and Emily Moyles each added one of their own.

Jordan Dickerson hit a home run to record Delaware Valleys lone run.

Delaware Valley 001 00 — 1

Valley View 522 4x — 13

WP: Tessa Stafursky 5IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 7SO

LP: Lauren Donnelly 3IP, 9H, 8R, 8ER, 1BB, 2SO

2B: Kalli Karwowski (VV).

HR: Ally Stafursky (VV) 2, Jordan Dickerson (DV), Abbi Call (VV), Cora Castellani (VV), Emily Moyles (HR).

Records: DV 5-14, 3-10; VV 17-3, 13-1

------------

Riverside 1, Blue Ridge 0

Alyssa Fox struck out 14 and scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a Paige Kelly hit to defeat Blue Ridge.

Fox broke Riverside’s single-season record for strikeouts and now stands at 206 on the season.

Kendall Farthing had Blue Ridge’s only hit.

Blue Ridge 000 000 0 — 0

Riverside 000 001 x — 1

WP: Alyssa Fox 7IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 14SO

LP: Hailey Carpenetti 2IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 1SO

Records: BR 8-7, 8-5; RIV 11-8, 6-8

------------

Mountain View 9, Lakeland 7

At Lakeland, Paige Barnes struck out seven and Mountain View defeated Lakeland.

Barnes also added two hits at the plate, as did Mimi Sedlak, who drove in four runs, and Izzy Hobart.

Riley Arzie had three hits for Lakeland while Oliva Cunnigham had two hits, four RBIs and three runs and Kamri Naniewicz had two hits and two RBIs.

Mountain View 000 231 3 — 9

Lakeland 300 301 0 — 7

WP: Paige Barnes 6 2/3 IP, 8H, 4R, 4ER, 5BB, 7SO

LP: Olivia Lach 7IP, 10H, 9R, 6ER, 6BB, 2SO

2B: Madalyn Sheppard (LAK), Olivia Lach (LAK) 2.

Records: MTV 6-11, 4-8; LAK 3-14, 2-11

------------

North Pocono 10, Northwest Area 5

At North Pocono, Ellie Ambrosechia was 4 for 4 with three doubles and Kylie Mastillo had three hits and two RBIs in North Pocono’s nonleague win over Northwest.

North Pocono finished the game with 14 hits. Ava Tanfield had three hits, one RBI and scored one run.

Ava Ruckly had two hits, including a double for Northwest. Jenna Robaczewski homered and drove in two.

Northwest 021 000 2 — 5

North Pocono 301 312 x — 10

WP: Abby Franklin 7IP, 9H, 5R, 5ER, 4BB, 11SO

LP: Jenna Robaczewski 6IP, 14H, 10R, 6ER, 1BB, 2SO

2B: Ellie Ambrosechia (NP) 3, Ava Ruckle (NW).

HR: Jenna Robaczewski (NW).

Records: NP 14-5, 9-5.

------------

Carbondale Area 12, Susquehanna 5

Carbondale Area 5, Susquehanna 1

On Monday, Carbondale Area picked up a pair of wins, sweeping a doubleheader from Susquehanna in Division III.

Riley Pietrowski gots both wins, striking out seven in each game. She helped herself with five hits, a home run and four RBIs combined in both games.

Rori Esgro, who homered, had three hits and five RBIs in the doubleheader.

Cassandra Cottrell had two hits in each game for the Sabers.

Carbondale Area 253 20 — 12

Susquehanna 210 02 — 5

WP: Riley Pietrowski 5IP, 5H, 5R, 5ER, 4BB, 7SO

LP: Lauren Huyck 4 1/3IP, 10H, 11R, 10ER, 4BB, 2SO

2B: Leila Esgro (CAR), Stephanie Baker (CAR), Amethyst Kealona (CAR) 2, Cassandra Cottrell (SUS) 2, Lauren Huyck (SUS).

HR: Riley Pietrowski (CAR).

Susquehanna 001 00 — 1

Carbondale Area 200 3x — 5

WP: Riley Pietrowski 5IP, 6H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 7SO

LP: Piper Heller 4IP, 6H, 5R, 5ER, 3BB, 2SO

2B: Meghan Perry (SUS), Emaleigh Bailey (CAR).

HR: Rori Esgro (CAR).