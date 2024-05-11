HS BOYS LACROSSE: Scranton Prep earned No. 1 seed for Class 2A postseason; Delaware Valley heads to Class 3A subregional

There is only one game remaining in the regular season, and the matchups appear set for the district playoffs in boys lacrosse.

Scranton Prep (15-1) has a nonleague game at McQuaid Jesuit, New York, on Saturday, but that outcome won't change the power rating standings for the District 2 Class 2A playoffs that start Thursday.

Delaware Valley (15-2) is part of the District 2-11 Class 3A subregional playoffs and is slotted as the second seed. That playoff opens on May 17, and the Warriors will await their opponent in the semifinals on May 21.

Scranton Prep won the Wyoming Valley Conference with an unbeaten record. The Cavaliers lost to Seton Catholic Center, New York, 13-12 last week and face a daunting challenge against McQuaid, but are anchored at the No. 1 seed. They will host No. 8 seed Tunkhannock (4-9) in the quarterfinals.

Scranton Prep defeated Tunkhannock, 18-4, in the regular season. Mackey Lynett had four goals, and Brady Holmes had three goals and an assists for the Cavaliers.

Crestwood (14–4) is the No. 2 seed. The Comets host No. 7 Wyoming Area (6–8). Abington Heights (13-5) is the third seed and will play at home against North Pocono (8-9), and fourth-seeded Wyoming Seminary (11-6), which is the defending champion, hosts No. 5 Dallas (9-6) in the quarterfinals.

Semifinal games are on May 20, and the final is on May 23. The champion and runner-up both qualify for the PIAA playoffs that start on June 4.

In Class 3A, Delaware Valley battles talented teams from District 11. The Warriors did play Nazareth (12-6), which is the sixth-seeded team for the subregional playoffs, and earned an 11-10 win in the season opener.

As the No. 2 seed, Delaware Valley earned a bye and awaits the winner of the quarterfinal game between Nazareth (12-6) and third-seeded Easton (13-4).

Emmaus (17-1), which suffered only a 9-8 loss in double overtime to Wilson from District 3, is the No. 1 seed and drew a bye. The Hornets play the winner of the quarterfinal game between Freedom (12-4) and Parkland (13-5).

------------

DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 2A

Thursday's quarterfinals

8-Tunkhannock (4-9) at 1-Scranton Prep (15-1)

5-Dallas (9-6) at 4-Wyoming Seminary (11-6)

6-North Pocono (8-9) at 3-Abington Heights (13-5)

7-Wyoming Area (6-8) at 2-Crestwood (14-4)

Semifinals, May 20

Quarterfinal winners

Final, May 23

Semifinals winners

DISTRICT 2-11 SUBREGIONAL

CLASS 3A

Friday's quarterfinals

6-Nazareth (12-6) vs. 3-Easton (13-4)

5-Freedom (12-4) vs. 4-Parkland (13-5)

Semifinals, May 21

Nazareth/Easton winner vs. 2-Delaware Valley (15-2)

Freedom/Parkland vs. 1-Emmaus (17-1)

Final, May 23

Semifinal winners