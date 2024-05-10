Howe expects Guimaraes & Isak to stay at Newcastle

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he is planning for Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak to remain at the club next season.

Brazil midfielder Guimaraes has been linked with a number of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, including Manchester City and Arsenal.

Arsenal are also reportedly interested in signing Sweden international Isak.

"I'm planning for them to be here. Yes, all my planning is with them in the squad," Howe said.

Isak, who joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in August 2022, is the club's top scorer this season.

The 24-year-old striker scored in the Magpies' 4-1 win over Burnley on Saturday to become the the first Newcastle player to net 20 goals in a single Premier League season since Alan Shearer in 2003-04.

"I've just seen him flourish this year," Howe said.

"I think he's enjoyed the environment, he's enjoyed the team that he's played in and I hope he does that for many years to come."

Guimaraes has also impressed since joining from Lyon in January 2022 and has scored six goals and made six assists in 35 Premier League appearances this season.

Earlier this year, Newcastle's chief executive Darren Eales said the club may have to sell players to rival teams after they posted a £73m loss for the 2022-23 season.

Speaking before Saturday's league game against Brighton, Howe said selling the club's best players would "knock us back some considerable distance".

"We're looking to build a squad and a really successful team, and to do that we don't want to sell our best players," he added.

"There is no weakness in the club to say we are going to sell anyone. But, of course, financial fair play is there and we'll have to comply like everyone else."

Sixth-placed Newcastle are battling with Chelsea and Manchester United for a spot in next season's Europa League.