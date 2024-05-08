Howard Griffith was the best player to wear No. 29 for the Broncos

Everybody loves a good fullback.

After bouncing between three teams from 1991-1992, fullback Howard Griffith had a two-year run with the Los Angeles Rams followed by a two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers. Then he joined the Denver Broncos.

Griffith played in Denver from 1997-2001 before his career was cut short by a neck injury. He was a key blocker for Broncos running back Terrell Davis, who rushed for 2,000 yards and won NFL MVP honors in 1998.

Although he was nicknamed “The Human Plow,” Howard was more than just a blocker. The fullback rushed 35 times for 117 yards and a touchdown and hauled in 68 receptions for 445 yards and six scores in Denver. He won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Broncos in 1997 and 1998, rushing for a touchdown in each postseason run.

Howard retired in 2002 with 1,195 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns on his resume, but he’s known as the best fullback in franchise history thanks to his key blocking for Davis and others.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire