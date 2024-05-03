How to watch ‘The Roast of Tom Brady’ live on Netflix this weekend

Tom Brady, AKA the GOAT, is about to get roasted. (Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Netflix is a Joke Fest will unite fans of comedy and sports this weekend with The Roast of Tom Brady, AKA The Greatest Roast of All Time. This Sunday, in a weekend packed with live Netflix is a Joke events, the GOAT will sit in the hot seat for what the streamer promises will be “Full-contact comedy” loaded with “Offensive Lines.” The Tom Brady roast will see "a surprise team of roasters from the comedy, sports and entertainment world." So far, the leaked list of names includes Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe, Rob Gronkowski and potentially former Patriots coach Bill Belichick. On the comedy side of things, Kevin Hart will host, Roastmaster General Jeff Ross is expected to play a part, and we can most likely expect appearances from Nikki Glazer, Tony Hinchcliffe, Sam Jay and Andrew Schulz. Since the event will be airing live in real time on the streaming platform, there’s a chance for anyone to come through and roast Brady.

Are you ready for The Roast of Tom Brady (or GROAT of the GOAT)? Because he sure is. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this weekend.

How to watch The Roast of Tom Brady:

Date: Sunday, May 5

Time: Live at 8 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles Forum

TV channel/streaming: Netflix

When is the Tom Brady roast?

Tom Brady will be roasted by his former teammates this Sunday, May 5 live on Netflix.

What time is the Tom Brady roast on?

The Roast of Tom Brady will stream live on Netflix starting at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is The Roast of Tom Brady on?

The upcoming Tom Brady roast is a Netflix exclusive special, so you’ll need a Netflix subscription to tune in.

Where to stream The Roast of Tom Brady:

Who will be on the Tom Brady roast?

Comedian Kevin Hart will host 'The Roast of Tom Brady,' live on Netflix this Sunday. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Netflix previewed the lineup saying the special would be, “hosted by Kevin Hart with an all-star lineup of surprise roasters.” So far, the names that have leaked ahead of the live special include Jeff Ross, Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe and Rob Gronkowski. Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick is also a suspected guest coming to roast Brady, according to NFL.com.

Comedian names floating around ahead of the event include Nikki Glazer, Tony Hinchcliffe, Sam Jay and Andrew Schulz.

Will Tom Brady speak at his own roast?

Jeff Ross, often referred to as The Roastmaster General, discussed the upcoming Tom Brady roast on Jimmy Kimmel this week. The comedian revealed he has high hopes for Brady’s set during his roast after watching Brady run some of his own material ahead of the live event.

"I think he, at his own roast, might have the set of the night," Ross said, “he's ruthless. He wants to win his own roast."