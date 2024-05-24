We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the Indy 500: Full race weekend schedule, where to stream practices and more

The green flag drops at The Brickyard this Sunday at 12:45 p.m. (Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It's time for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500! This weekend will be the busiest of the year for motorsports fans with the Indy 500, Monaco Grand Prix and Coca-Cola 600 all racing on the same day. But the Indy 500, often called "Greatest Spectacle in Racing," will likely dominate headlines and TVs across the country (unless perhaps Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce really do attend the F1 race in Monaco). The 2024 Indy 500 will see NASCAR star Kyle Larson make his IndyCar race debut, before catching a flight to race in the Coca-Cola 600 later that evening. Josef Newgarden, the current defending Indy 500 champ, is in the 1st row, 3rd spot of the starting grid, alongside Penske’s leading driver, Will Power, who is in the 2nd spot. The action down at The Brickyard is already underway, with the final practice and Pit Stop Challenge scheduled for later this afternoon.

Are you ready to watch the Indy 500? Here’s everything you need to know about to tune in this weekend.

How to watch the Indy 500:

Date: Sunday, May 26

Race time: 12:45 p.m. ET/9:45 a.m. PT

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

When is the Indy 500?

The Indy 500 is this Sunday, May 26. Coverage will begin on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, and the green flag will drop on the race track at 12:45 p.m. However, the action on the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is already underway, with the final practice and Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge streaming on Peacock later this afternoon.

What channel is the Indy 500 on?

NBC is the network home for the 2024 Indy 500, with Peacock streaming all the action in the practice, warm-up and qualifying rounds, and the official race.

Indy 500 weekend schedule:

All times Eastern

Friday, May 24

Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day: 11 a.m.-1 p.m (Peacock)

Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge: 2:30-4 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Indy 500 Parade: 12-2 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, May 26

Indy 500 Pre-Race: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

108th Running of the Indy 500: 12:30-4 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Monday, May 27

Indy 500 Victory Celebration: 8:30-11 p.m. (Peacock)

How long is the Indy 500?

The track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, AKA The Brickyard, is a 2.5-mile rectangular oval. The aptly named Indy 500 race laps the track 200 times, adding up to 500 miles.

Who is racing in the Indy 500 in 2024?

Josef Newgarden is the current defending Indy 500 champ, and will be 3rd in row 1 of the starting grid this Sunday. NASCAR star Kyle Larson will race in Sunday afternoon’s Indy 500 before flying to Charlotte for NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 Sunday evening. Pending everything goes smoothly, Larson will become the fifth driver to ever have run both races, and the first to double dip since Kurt Busch in 2014.

Also joining Larson on the track is fellow NASCAR driver Katherine Legge, who will be the only woman in the Indy 500 starting grid. This race will be Legge's fourth time competing in the Indy 500.

2024 Indy 500 starting grid:

Row 1- Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, Josef Newgarden

Row 2- Alexander Rossi, Kyle Larson, Santino Ferrucci

Row 3- Rinus VeeKay, Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist

Row 4- Takuma Sato, Kyle Kirkwood, Ryan Hunter-Reay

Row 5- Colton Herta, Alex Palou, Callum Ilott

Row 6- Marcus Armstrong, Ed Carpenter, Kyffin Simpson

Row 7- Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon

Row 8- Agustin Canapino, Sting Ray Robb, Christian Rasmussen

Row 9- Tom Blomqvist, Romain Grosjean, Linus Lundqvist

Row 10- Christian Lundgaard, Conor Daly, Pietro Fittipaldi

Row 11- Katherine Legge, Marcus Ericsson, Graham Rahal

