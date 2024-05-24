How to watch the Coca-Cola 600: Full TV schedule, where to stream practices and more
It’s almost time for the 65th running of the Coca-Cola 600. Memorial Day weekend also happens to be the busiest weekend of the year for motorsports fans, with the Indy 500, Monaco Grand Prix and Coca-Cola 600 all taking place this Sunday. The Coca-Cola 600 will close out the evening, with the green flag dropping down at Charlotte Motor Speedway at 6 p.m. ET. NASCAR star and current favorite to win, Kyle Larson, will be commuting to the race from Indianapolis, where the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 champ will be doing double duty, covering 1,100 miles of track in one day.
Are you ready to tune into the longest race of the NASCAR schedule? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Coca-Cola 600.
How to watch the Coca-Cola 600:
DirecTV Choice
Watch Fox plus CBS, ABC, NBC and 55+ more
Date: Sunday, May 26
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Channel: FOX
Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV
When is the Coca-Cola 600?
The Coca-Cola 600 will take place this Sunday, May 26. The green flag will drop at 6 p.m. ET, kicking off 400 laps around the 1.5-mile oval track.
What channel is the Coca-Cola 600 on?
The Coca-Cola 600 will air on FOX, with the practices and qualifying airing on FS1.
How to watch the Coca-Cola 600 live without cable:
DirecTV Choice
Watch Fox, FS1 and more
Fubo TV
Watch Fox, FS1 and more
YouTube TV
Watch Fox, FS1 and more
Coca-Cola 600 TV schedule:
Friday, May 24
Truck Series Practice: 1:35 p.m (FS1)
Truck Series Qualifying: 2:05 p.m. (FS1)
Xfinity Series Practice: 3:35 p.m. (FS1)
Xfinity Series Qualifying: 4:05 p.m. (FS1)
ARCA Menards Series Race: General Tire 150: 6:00 p.m. (FS1)
Truck Series Race: North Carolina Education Lottery 200: 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, May 25
Xfinity Series Race: BetMGM 300: 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cup Series Practice: 5:05 p.m. (FS1)
Cup Series Qualifying: 5:50 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, May 26
Cup Series Race: Coca-Cola 600: 6 p.m. (FOX)
How long is the Coca-Cola 600?
Much like the name suggests, the Coca-Cola 600 race is 600-miles long. Making it the longest race on the NASCAR schedule.
Who is racing in the Coca-Cola 600?
Kyle Larson
Denny Hamlin
Tyler Reddick
Ryan Blaney
William Byron
Martin Truex Jr.
Chris Buescher
Brad Keselowski
Chase Elliott
Christopher Bell
Ty Gibbs
Ross Chastain
Kyle Busch
Joey Logano
Bubba Wallace
Alex Bowman
Noah Gragson
Todd Gilliland
Chase Briscoe
Daniel Suarez
Josh Berry
Erik Jones
Austin Dillon
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Michael McDowell
Austin Cindric
Carson Hocevar
Ryan Preece
Justin Haley
Zane Smith
Shane Van Gisbergen
Harrison Burton
Jimmie Johnson
John Hunter Nemechek
Corey Lajoie
Daniel Hemric
Kaz Grala
JJ Yeley
More ways to watch the Coca-Cola 600 on FOX:
Sling TV Blue
Watch Fox, FS1
Hulu + Live TV
Watch Fox, FS1 and more