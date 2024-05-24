Advertisement
Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the Coca-Cola 600: Full TV schedule, where to stream practices and more

danica creahan
Streaming Editor
CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 30: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Metro Tech Chevrolet, during the Coca-Cola 600 on May 30, 2021 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Kyle Larson is the favorite to win the 2024 Coca-Cola 600. the NASCAR driver last took home the trophy in 2021. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s almost time for the 65th running of the Coca-Cola 600. Memorial Day weekend also happens to be the busiest weekend of the year for motorsports fans, with the Indy 500, Monaco Grand Prix and Coca-Cola 600 all taking place this Sunday. The Coca-Cola 600 will close out the evening, with the green flag dropping down at Charlotte Motor Speedway at 6 p.m. ET. NASCAR star and current favorite to win, Kyle Larson, will be commuting to the race from Indianapolis, where the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 champ will be doing double duty, covering 1,100 miles of track in one day.

Are you ready to tune into the longest race of the NASCAR schedule? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Coca-Cola 600.

How to watch the Coca-Cola 600:

Date: Sunday, May 26

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Channel: FOX

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV

The Coca-Cola 600 will take place this Sunday, May 26. The green flag will drop at 6 p.m. ET, kicking off 400 laps around the 1.5-mile oval track.

The Coca-Cola 600 will air on FOX, with the practices and qualifying airing on FS1.

Friday, May 24

Truck Series Practice: 1:35 p.m (FS1)

Truck Series Qualifying: 2:05 p.m. (FS1)

Xfinity Series Practice: 3:35 p.m. (FS1)

Xfinity Series Qualifying: 4:05 p.m. (FS1)

ARCA Menards Series Race: General Tire 150: 6:00 p.m. (FS1)

Truck Series Race: North Carolina Education Lottery 200: 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, May 25

Xfinity Series Race: BetMGM 300: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cup Series Practice: 5:05 p.m. (FS1)

Cup Series Qualifying: 5:50 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, May 26

Cup Series Race: Coca-Cola 600: 6 p.m. (FOX)

Much like the name suggests, the Coca-Cola 600 race is 600-miles long. Making it the longest race on the NASCAR schedule.

  • Kyle Larson

  • Denny Hamlin

  • Tyler Reddick

  • Ryan Blaney

  • William Byron

  • Martin Truex Jr.

  • Chris Buescher

  • Brad Keselowski

  • Chase Elliott

  • Christopher Bell

  • Ty Gibbs

  • Ross Chastain

  • Kyle Busch

  • Joey Logano

  • Bubba Wallace

  • Alex Bowman

  • Noah Gragson

  • Todd Gilliland

  • Chase Briscoe

  • Daniel Suarez

  • Josh Berry

  • Erik Jones

  • Austin Dillon

  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

  • Michael McDowell

  • Austin Cindric

  • Carson Hocevar

  • Ryan Preece

  • Justin Haley

  • Zane Smith

  • Shane Van Gisbergen

  • Harrison Burton

  • Jimmie Johnson

  • John Hunter Nemechek

  • Corey Lajoie

  • Daniel Hemric

  • Kaz Grala

  • JJ Yeley