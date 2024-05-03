How to watch the Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía fight: Full card, where to stream and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Canelo Álvarez will face Jaime Munguía in the ring this weekend. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

This Cinco De Mayo weekend, there’s an all-Mexican showdown scheduled in the ring between Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía. Headed into Saturday night’s fight inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Álvarez is looking to defend his undisputed super middleweight title — for the fourth straight time. His opponent this time around? Fellow Mexican and former super welterweight world champion Jaime Munguía. The battle in the ring could end in an upset to Álvarez’s reign. Are you ready to tune in? If you’re looking for ways to watch this pay-per-view exclusive fight, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía fight, including the full fight card, how you can stream the boxing match for free and more.

How to watch the Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía fight:

ExpressVPN Stream Canelo vs. Munguia $8.32/month at ExpressVPN

PPV on Amazon Prime Video Order Canelo vs. Munguia $90 at Amazon

Date: Saturday, May 4

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Fight time (approximate): 11:15 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV channel/streaming: PPV via DAZN, Amazon Prime

When is the Álvarez vs. Munguía fight?

Canelo Álvarez and Jaime Munguía face off this Saturday, May 4 in Las Vegas, NV. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The pair are expected to face off in the ring around 11:15 p.m. that evening. The event will feature four fights.

What channel is the Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía fight on?

The boxing match between Alvarez and Munguia will be available only through pay-per-view in the US. You can purchase the fight through DAZN, PPV on Amazon Prime Video or direct through PPV.com — or keep reading to find out how to watch the fight with the help of a VPN.

Where to watch the Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía fight:

(Dazn) Dazn Order Canelo vs. Munguia DAZN offers subscribers over 150 fights a year, plus crossover boxing, women's soccer, pool matches and more. New subscribers can order the fight for $89.99 and get their first month of DAZN completely free. $90 at Dazn

(Amazon) PPV on Amazon Prime Video Order Canelo vs. Munguia You can order this PPV fight easily through Amazon Prime Video. If you're not already Prime member: Amazon Prime Video is the home of many hit shows and films, and the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football. On top of ad-supported Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day 2024 sale event, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also upgrade to ad-free Amazon Prime Video for an additional $2.99 per month. $90 at Amazon

Where to watch the Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía fight free?

Don't want to pay a hefty PPV price? Residents of Mexico can access a free livestream of the fight via Azteca 7 on TV Azteca. Don't live in Mexico? You can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the fight for free this weekend without ordering on PPV, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN Stream Canelo vs. Munguia ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into a Mexican livestream of this weekend's fight as opposed to paying for PPV for US coverage of Canelo vs. Munguia. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location and then find the free TV Azteca livestream. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $8.32/month at ExpressVPN

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia fight card: