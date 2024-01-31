We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl games ahead of Super Bowl 58

The Baltimore Ravens will have seven players in this week's NFL Pro Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

It’s almost time for the 2024 Super Bowl, but first, the NFL is celebrating the end of the season with the Pro Bowl games. This week, football players from the NFC and AFC will go head to head in fun skills competitions like dodgeball, “Kick Tac Toe,” Tug-of-War and flag football. The Pro Bowl games roster, selected by fan, player and coach votes, includes seven players from the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys, six from the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, and five from the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. The NFC's top-seeded San Francisco 49ers originally had the most Pro Bowl selections of any team with nine total players. Now that the 49ers are facing off against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, players from both teams will need to be swapped.

Ready to tune into the NFL Pro Bowl festivities? Here’s how to watch every Pro Bowl event from precision passing to flag football.

When are the 2024 Pro Bowl games?

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be played on Thursday, Feb. 1 starting at 7 p.m. ET, and Sunday, Feb. 4 starting at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel are the NFL Pro Bowl games on?

Thursday night’s NFL Pro Bowl game will air on ESPN, and Sunday’s game will air on both ESPN and ABC. Both games will also stream live on ESPN+.

How to watch the NFL Pro Bowl games:

2024 NFL Pro Bowl game schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 1 - 7 p.m. ET

Precision Passing

Best Catch

Closest to the Pin

High Stakes

Dodgeball presented by Bud Light

Kick Tac Toe

Sunday, Feb 4. - 3 p.m. ET

Madden NFL Head-to-Head

Gridiron Gauntlet

Tug-of-War

Move the Chains

7-on-7 flag football

NFL Pro Bowl games roster:

AFC Pro Bowl roster

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa* (Dolphins), Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

Running back: Raheem Mostert* (Dolphins), James Cook (Bills), Derrick Henry (Titans)

Fullback: Alec Ingold* (Dolphins)

Wide receiver: Tyreek Hill* (Dolphins), Amari Cooper* (Browns), Keenan Allen (Chargers), Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals)

Tight end: Travis Kelce* (Chiefs), David Njoku (Browns)

Offensive tackle: Laremy Tunsil* (Texans), Dion Dawkins* (Bills), Terron Armstead (Dolphins)

Offensive guard: Quenton Nelson* (Colts), Joel Bitonio* (Browns), Joe Thuney (Chiefs)

Center: Creed Humphrey* (Chiefs), Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens)

Defensive end: Myles Garrett* (Browns), Maxx Crosby* (Raiders), Trey Hendrickson (Bengals)

Defensive tackle: Chris Jones* (Chiefs), Quinnen Williams* (Jets), Justin Madubuike (Ravens)

Outside linebacker: T.J. Watt* (Steelers), Khalil Mack* (Chargers), Josh Allen (Jaguars)

Inside linebacker: Roquan Smith* (Ravens), Patrick Queen (Ravens)

Cornerback: Pat Surtain II* (Broncos), Sauce Gardner* (Jets), Jalen Ramsey (Dolphins), Denzel Ward (Browns)

Free safety: Justin Simmons* (Broncos), Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers)

Strong safety: Kyle Hamilton* (Ravens)

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik (Jaguars)

Kicker: Justin Tucker (Ravens)

Punter: AJ Cole (Raiders)

Returner: Marvin Mims Jr. (Broncos)

Special teamer: Miles Killebrew (Steelers)

NFC Pro Bowl roster

Quarterback: Brock Purdy* (49ers), Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Matthew Stafford (Rams)

Running back: Christian McCaffrey* (49ers), D'Andre Swift (Eagles), Kyren Williams (Rams)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk* (49ers)

Wide receiver: A.J. Brown* (Eagles), CeeDee Lamb* (Cowboys), Mike Evans (Buccaneers), Puka Nacua (Rams)

Tight end: George Kittle* (49ers), Sam LaPorta (Lions)

Offensive tackle: Trent Williams* (49ers), Lane Johnson* (Eagles), Penei Sewell (Lions)

Offensive guard: Zack Martin* (Cowboys), Chris Lindstrom* (Falcons), Landon Dickerson (Eagles)

Center: Jason Kelce* (Eagles), Frank Ragnow (Lions)

Defensive end: Nick Bosa* (49ers), Montez Sweat* (Bears), Aidan Hutchinson (Lions)

Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald* (Rams), Dexter Lawrence* (Giants), Javon Hargrave (49ers)

Outside linebacker: Micah Parsons* (Cowboys), Danielle Hunter* (Vikings), Haason Reddick (Eagles)

Inside linebacker: Fred Warner* (49ers), Bobby Wagner (Seahawks)

Cornerback: DaRon Bland* (Cowboys), Charvarius Ward* (49ers), Jaylon Johnson (Bears), Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks)

Free safety: Jessie Bates* (Falcons)

Strong safety: Budda Baker* (Cardinals), Julian Love (Seahawks)

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola (Vikings)

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey (Cowboys)

Punter: Bryan Anger (Cowboys)

Returner: Rashid Shaheed (Saints)

Special teamer: Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Lions)