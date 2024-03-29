We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch MLB Opening Day 2024: full schedule, where to stream every game today and more

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals this Thursday for MLB Opening Day. (Harry How/Getty Images)

After tipping off early with the two-game Dodgers vs Padres Seoul Series, it’s time for the official Opening day of the 2024 MLB season. This Thursday, Mar. 28, all 30 MLB clubs were scheduled to step up to the plate and play (two games have since been rescheduled due to rain). While a majority of the 15 MLB Opening Day games will be broadcast on Regional Sports Networks, you can catch the Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers matchup at 7:35 PM ET airing nationally on ESPN (plus two games on the MLB Network). Are you ready to watch the 2024 MLB season? Here’s what you need to know about tuning into every Opening Day game, including times, channels, full game schedule, local blackout restriction workarounds and more.

How to watch MLB Opening Day:

Date: Thursday, Mar. 28

TV channel: ESPN, MLB Network, RSNs

Streaming: DirecTV Stream, MLB.TV

When is MLB Opening Day in 2024?

Following the Dodgers-Padres two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, Major League Baseball’s 2024 season begins in earnest this Thursday, Mar. 28, with two Opening Day games overflowing to Friday now due to weather.

What channel is baseball on in 2024?

Currently, nationally televised MLB games air across a mix of FOX, FS1, TBS, ESPN, ABC and MLB Network. The streaming platform, Apple TV+, is the exclusive home of Friday Night Baseball again this year.

And of course, for games that aren’t nationally broadcast, there’s always regional sports networks (RSNs). A majority of MLB Opening Day games will unfortunately only air on RSNs. So if you want to tune into a game that isn’t airing on your local RSN, you may want to try out an MLB.TV subscription (which offers a free trial)

How to watch MLB games without cable:

(MLB.TV) MLB.TV Stream out-of-market MLB games live If you want to watch most of the games on Opening Day, MLB.TV is the way. For $29.99/month or $149.99 for the whole year, you can stream every out-of-market MLB game live — except for nationally televised games, you'll still need another streaming service for those. You'll also get access to every MLB game replay. You can try out MLB.TV for free before committing to the platform. Pros Stream every out-of-market game Cons No nationally televised games $29.99/month at MLB.TV

(DirecTV) DirecTV Choice ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS, ABC and MLBN DirecTV’s Choice tier will get you the essential channels for the 2024 MLB season, including Fox, FS1, TBS, ABC and MLB Network. Right now, they're offering a month of their Sports Pack add-on (typically $14.99/month) for free when you sign up, plus three months of free Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+ and Cinemax. The Choice tier typically starts at $109/month, but you can get the first three months for $99/month. DirecTV also includes plenty of local and sports channels. And every DirecTV subscriber, regardless of tier, enjoys access to an unlimited cloud DVR. You can try DirecTV free before committing to the platform. Pros Access to local RSNs

Free month of Sports Pack add-on

Three months of free Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+ and Cinemax Cons Most expensive subscription option Try free at DirecTV

Fubo Elite Watch ESPN, ABC, Fox, FS1, MLBN Try free at Fubo

Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ESPN, ABC, Fox, FS1, TBS, MLBN $38.50 for your first month at Sling

How to stream MLB games:

How to watch a blacked out MLB game:

Subscribed to MLB.TV and bummed you can't catch your local team's games without also adding a pricey live TV streaming subscription to your tab? We’ve got a hack for you. Because MLB.TV uses your streaming device's IP address to determine whether or not you get to watch a game, you can still stream local baseball games through MLB.TV with the help of a VPN.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, but most importantly for streaming, it can mask your IP address, and help you stream local sports games from anywhere (including the blacked out zone). So pairing a VPN with an MLB.TV subscription should give you the power to stream even in-market games. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN Stream MLB games from anywhere ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into that in-market baseball game you've been dying to watch but know is blacked out on MLB.TV. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location to a state where the game isn't restricted (or even to Canada!). ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. As low as $6.67/month at ExpressVPN

Which MLB teams are playing on Opening Day?

All 30 MLB clubs are scheduled to play on Opening Day. However, the Brewers vs. Mets matchup and the Braves vs. Phillies game have both been postponed to Friday due to rain.

MLB Opening Day schedule:

Nationally broadcast games listed in bold.

Thursday, Mar. 28

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles - 3:05 PM ET

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds - 4:10 PM ET

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres - 4:10 PM ET

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers - 4:10 PM ET - MLB Network

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays - 4:10 PM ET - MLB Network

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals - 4:10 PM ET

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox - 4:10 PM ET

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins - 4:10 PM ET

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros - 4:10 PM ET

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers - 7:35 PM ET - ESPN

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics - 10:07 PM ET

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks - 10:10 PM ET

Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners - 10:10 PM ET

Friday, Mar. 29

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets - 1:10 PM ET

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies - 3:05 PM ET

More ways to watch the 2024 MLB season:

