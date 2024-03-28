How to watch MLB Opening Day 2024: full schedule, where to stream every game and more
After tipping off early with the two-game Dodgers vs Padres Seoul Series, it’s time for the official Opening day of the 2024 MLB season. This Thursday, Mar. 28, all 30 MLB clubs will step up to the plate and play. While a majority of the 15 MLB Opening Day games will be broadcast on Regional Sports Networks, you can catch the Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers matchup at 7:35 airing nationally on ESPN (plus two games on the MLB Network). Are you ready to watch the 2024 MLB season? Here’s what you need to know about tuning into every Opening Day game, including times, channels, full game schedule, local blackout restriction workarounds and more.
How to watch MLB Opening Day:
Date: Thursday, Mar. 28
TV channel: ESPN, MLB Network, RSNs
Streaming: DirecTV Stream, MLB.TV
When is MLB Opening Day in 2024?
Following the Dodgers-Padres two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, Major League Baseball’s 2024 season begins in earnest this Thursday, Mar. 28.
What channel is baseball on in 2024?
Currently, nationally televised MLB games air across a mix of FOX, FS1, TBS, ESPN, ABC and MLB Network. The streaming platform, Apple TV+, is the exclusive home of Friday Night Baseball again this year.
And of course, for games that aren’t nationally broadcast, there’s always regional sports networks (RSNs). A majority of MLB Opening Day games will unfortunately only air on RSNs. So if you want to tune into a game that isn’t airing on your local RSN, you may want to try out an MLB.TV subscription (which offers a free trial)
How to watch MLB games without cable:
If you want to watch most of the games on Opening Day, MLB.TV is the way. For $29.99/month or $149.99 for the whole year, you can stream every out-of-market MLB game live — except for nationally televised games, you'll still need another streaming service for those. You'll also get access to every MLB game replay. You can try out MLB.TV for free before committing to the platform.
- Stream every out-of-market game
- No nationally televised games
DirecTV’s Choice tier will get you the essential channels for the 2024 MLB season, including Fox, FS1, TBS, ABC and MLB Network. Right now, they're offering a month of their Sports Pack add-on (typically $14.99/month) for free when you sign up, plus three months of free Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+ and Cinemax. The Choice tier typically starts at $109/month, but you can get the first three months for $99/month.
DirecTV also includes plenty of local and sports channels. And every DirecTV subscriber, regardless of tier, enjoys access to an unlimited cloud DVR. You can try DirecTV free before committing to the platform.
- Access to local RSNs
- Free month of Sports Pack add-on
- Three months of free Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+ and Cinemax
- Most expensive subscription option
How to stream MLB games:
Friday Night Baseball features two games every week, exclusively on Apple TV+. Subscribers to the Apple streaming platform can watch marquee baseball games every Friday, free from local broadcast restrictions, plus access to a 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights and classic games, and MLB Big Inning, a live show with highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the 2024 regular season. Apart from baseball, Apple TV+ offers tons of original shows including Ted Lasso, The Crowded Room, Hijack and Silo, plus movies like Ghosted, CODA, Tetris and more. An Apple TV+ subscription costs $9.99/month. The platform offers a one week free trial period for new users, and three months of Apple TV+ free with the purchase of an eligible Apple device.
How to watch a blacked out MLB game:
Subscribed to MLB.TV and bummed you can't catch your local team's games without also adding a pricey live TV streaming subscription to your tab? We’ve got a hack for you. Because MLB.TV uses your streaming device's IP address to determine whether or not you get to watch a game, you can still stream local baseball games through MLB.TV with the help of a VPN.
A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, but most importantly for streaming, it can mask your IP address, and help you stream local sports games from anywhere (including the blacked out zone). So pairing a VPN with an MLB.TV subscription should give you the power to stream even in-market games. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.
ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into that in-market baseball game you've been dying to watch but know is blacked out on MLB.TV. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location to a state where the game isn't restricted (or even to Canada!).
ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN.
Which MLB teams are playing on Opening Day?
All 30 MLB clubs will be on the field for Opening Day.
MLB Opening Day schedule:
Nationally broadcast games listed in bold.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets - 1:10 PM ET
Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles - 3:05 PM ET
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies - 3:05 PM ET
Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds - 4:10 PM ET
San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres - 4:10 PM ET
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers - 4:10 PM ET - MLB Network
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays - 4:10 PM ET - MLB Network
Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals - 4:10 PM ET
Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox - 4:10 PM ET
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins - 4:10 PM ET
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros - 4:10 PM ET
Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers - 7:35 PM ET - ESPN
Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics - 10:07 PM ET
Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks - 10:10 PM ET
Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners - 10:10 PM ET
More ways to watch the 2024 MLB season:
