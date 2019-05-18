Horse racing: War of Will wins Preakness Stakes

(Reuters) - War of Will, running along the rail, won the Preakness Stakes at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.

Everfast was second and Owendale third.

The race, the second leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown, lost much of its luster when Kentucky Derby winner Country House and Maximum Security, which was disqualified after finishing first at Churchill Downs, did not run.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)