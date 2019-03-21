Horse racing: Frost to miss Grand National with broken collarbone

Cheltenham Festival FILE PHOTO: Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 14, 2019 Bryony Frost celebrates on Frodon after winning the 2.50 Ryanair Chase as trainer Paul Nicholls (R) looks on REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - Jockey Bryony Frost will miss next month's Grand National meeting after breaking her collarbone in a fall four days after her victory at the Cheltenham Festival, the 23-year-old said on Thursday.

Frost, who last week became the first woman to ride a top-level Grade One Cheltenham Festival winner aboard Frodon in the Ryanair Chase, was injured after falling from Midnight Bliss at Southwell on Monday.

"Yesterday I went to see an extremely good specialist in Cardiff where my X-ray results have shown that I've fractured my clavicle," Frost said in a blog for betting company Matchbook.

"I suffered a fracture previously which healed well under pressure. My body's response from that fracture makes me positive for when I go back for my assessment in a fortnight's time and a swift return."

The Grand National meeting will be held at Aintree from April 4-6. Devon-born Frost had finished fifth on Milansbar in last year's National.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)