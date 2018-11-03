Horse racing: Expert Eye wins Breeders' Mile after late surge

(Reuters) - Expert Eye responded to a late push by jockey Frankie Dettori to secure victory in the $2 million Breeders' Cup Mile at Churchill Downs on Saturday, becoming only the second British-trained horse to win the race.

It was the 13th career Breeders' Cup win for Dettori and first Grade One victory for the Michael Stoute-trained horse, who started at odds of 5-1.

Catapult (7-1) finished second with Analyze It (6-1) coming in third.

Catapult looked poised to win down the stretch, a victory that would have ended trainer John Sadler's streak of 43 straight Breeders' Cup losses, but it was not to be as Expert Eye charged past the wire first on a sunny day in Kentucky.

"He scared me," Stoute said of Dettori's trip on Expert Eye after the horse had to battle back from a poor start.

"But he knew what was under him and he got there just in time."

