Hornets-Wizards game scheduled for Wednesday postponed due to COVID-19

The Charlotte Hornets’ game on Wednesday scheduled against the Washington Wizards has been postponed, the league announced on Monday. Per the press release from the NBA, the Wizards will not have eight players available for the game due to contact tracing.

The Wizards have struggled more than perhaps any other team with COVID-19. Wednesday’s game is the fifth-consecutive game Washington has postponed, dating back to last Wednesday, Jan. 13.

For the Hornets, this creates an even longer break than the lengthy one they already had. With a rare three days off between Saturday’s loss to the Raptors and Wednesday’s game, the postponement of the game adds two more days off as the team is not scheduled to play again until Friday against the Bulls.

