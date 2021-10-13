Hornets vs. Mavericks preseason preview: How to watch, start time
The Charlotte Hornets will close out their four-game preseason slate on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks.
Charlotte will have starting center Mason Plumlee back in the lineup following missing the last two games due to being in the health and safety protocol.
Gordon Hayward remains in the protocol and will miss his third-straight game along with Terry Rozier missing his second-straight game with a left ankle sprain.
Kelly Oubre Jr., who has missed the last two games with a right ankle sprain, is listed as questionable.
Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 13
Time: 6:30 p.m. EDT
Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
Channel: ESPN
Probable starting lineups
Charlotte Hornets
Guard – LaMelo Ball
Guard – Cody Martin
Forward – Miles Bridges
Forward – P.J. Washington
Center – Mason Plumlee
Dallas Mavericks
Guard – Luka Doncic
Guard – Tim Hardaway Jr.
Forward – Dorian Finney-Smith
Forward – Kristaps Porzingis
Center – Dwight Powell