Hornets vs. Mavericks preseason preview: How to watch, start time

The Charlotte Hornets will close out their four-game preseason slate on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Charlotte will have starting center Mason Plumlee back in the lineup following missing the last two games due to being in the health and safety protocol.

Gordon Hayward remains in the protocol and will miss his third-straight game along with Terry Rozier missing his second-straight game with a left ankle sprain.

Kelly Oubre Jr., who has missed the last two games with a right ankle sprain, is listed as questionable.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 13

Time: 6:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Channel: ESPN

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – LaMelo Ball

Guard – Cody Martin

Forward – Miles Bridges

Forward – P.J. Washington

Center – Mason Plumlee

Dallas Mavericks