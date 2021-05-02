Hornets vs. Heat: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday
With Lonzo Ball and Malik Monk back in the fold, the Hornets (31-32) host Miami (34-30) in one of their biggest remaining contests, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Charlotte looked like its old self on Saturday in a double-digit win over Detroit. A win Sunday could help the Hornets climb out of the play-in race at best or help them host a play-in game against Miami at worst.
Devonte’ Graham was a late scratch for the Hornets on Saturday and is considered day-to-day while Gordon Hayward remains out. In Miami’s game on Saturday, Nemanja Bjelica, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Udonis Haslem were all out.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Sunday, May 2
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun
Probable starting lineups
Guard – Devonte’ Graham
Guard – Terry Rozier
Forward – Cody Martin
Forward – Miles Bridges
Center – P.J. Washington
Guard – Kendrick Nunn
Guard – Duncan Robinson
Center – Bam Adebayo
Forward – Jimmy Butler
Forward – Trevor Ariza