Hornets vs. Cavaliers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

Jacob Rude
·1 min read
Ravaged by injuries, the Hornets (27-26) look to hang onto their slipping playoff spot against the Cavaliers (19-34), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Back-to-back losses to the Hawks and Lakers have dropped the Hornets to the seventh seed and into the play-in tournament. Even down multiple bodies, Wednesday is another winnable game against one of the league’s worst teams.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Wednesday, April 14

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

  • Guard – Cody Martin

  • Guard – Devonte’ Graham

  • Forward – Miles Bridges

  • Forward – Jalen McDaniels

  • Center – Bismack Biyombo

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Guard – Matthew Dellavedova

  • Guard – Isaac Okoro

  • Center – Isaiah Hartenstein

  • Forward – Kevin Love

  • Forward – Dean Wade

