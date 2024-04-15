Ankle injuries plagued him in recent years, but LaMelo Ball insists nothing’s changed

LaMelo Ball insists nothing’s changed.

The passion remains for the Charlotte Hornets’ star point guard, even if some pundits are beginning to question his desire given he’s yet to log a full complement of games in four seasons, with the 22 outings he suited up for in 2023-24 serving as his low-water mark.

“My favorite thing to do is play basketball,” Ball said Monday. “So, just not being able to do it is obviously horrible. So, the fact that I’ve got this summer, though, I’m just going to take the summer, try to get as strong as I could so I’m out there and can play.”

Sidelined since Jan. 26 after experiencing lingering soreness in his surgically-repaired right ankle, Ball was diagnosed with tendinopathy, ending his season prematurely. He was cleared to return to practice after the All-Star break and began ramping up his activity level to the point where there was thought he might return despite the games not carrying any meaning for the Hornets.

But it never materialized.

“Pretty much the game I went out it was hurting,” Ball said, “and then as time went on, it just wasn’t feeling like NBA-ready for a game.”

During the past two months, seeing Ball on the floor for pregame warmups was the lone snapshot patrons got of the 22-year-old. The idea of Ball going through drills during a normal time slot with assistant coach Marlon Garnett piqued the interest of many until the team officially labeled him out for the season

“Oh, yeah, pretty much just saying how much I can get to and just seeing how it goes,” Ball said. “So yeah, it was just pretty much going out there and still just trying to keep my shot and stuff.”

He added: “I feel like we have been going the right way. We have already been working on the ankle and stuff, so I’m really feeling better.”

Perhaps the next time he’s seen on an NBA court, Ball will be sporting ankle braces. The initial plan was to wear them this season for protection, but Ball never felt comfortable in them and shed them before the season started.

He didn’t rule out revising his approach for the 2024-25 campaign, however.

“We are going to see, see over the summer, try some stuff,” Ball said. “See what it is, go from there.”

Expect custom-fitted equipment, too. That’s a big qualification.

“Right,” he said. “Feel good, go from there.”

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, right, exits the interview room after answering questions from the local media on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Injuries and Ball have gone hand in hand since the Hornets selected him No. 3 overall in 2020. In the past two seasons alone, he’s played in just 58 out of 164 potential games.

It’s not by design, though, according to his closest friend on the team.

“Melo loves the game of basketball,” Miles Bridges said. “He wouldn’t want for anything but to play. He told me, ‘Next year I want to play 75-plus, 76-plus.’ So, Melo for sure wants to be on the court. That’s what people think, that he doesn’t want to be on the court or he just wants to wear his jewelry on the sideline. But nah, he wants to be on the court and he wants to win. He knows how important he is to this organization, and this is going to be a big summer for him.”

Prior to getting injured again in January, Ball was in gear, getting past any rust associated with sitting out the final two months of the 2022-23 campaign after ankle surgery. He posted career bests in points (23.9), made field goals per game (8.3), 2-point percentage (.500), free throws made (4.1) and attempted (4.7), and also steals (1.8).

Off the court, his infectious personality is unmatched.

“The thing about LaMelo is he’s actually more mature than people think, especially throughout the course of the league,” Grant Williams said. “It’s funny, outside looking in, before I got here you would’ve thought he was an immature, brash guy. But his maturity level is there. Now it’s just a matter of understanding what it takes, because he hasn’t had those … He’s had some good vets, but he hasn’t had the ones who teach him everything.

“And I think that’s something that I think this group provides, with Seth (Curry), D.B. (Dāvis Bertāns), myself, being able to communicate with him on a higher and deeper level, but also understanding what’s in our best interests at heart.”

And that’s finding a path to bringing the Hornets out of their nearly decade-long malaise.

“He’s going to be the best player for this team, and in order for our team to be great we need him to be great, we need him to be available, we need for him to be a guy that we can follow and guys can commit to and follow behind,” Williams said. “So, the talent is there. I’ve practiced with him and I see the ability.

“It’s a matter of doing all the things it takes to win and it takes to really be on the court ... Whether it’s myself, Brandon (Miller) or Miles, we are going to expect the most out of him. We are going to challenge him and I think that’s something that he will receive well. And I think this upcoming year he will be prepared to take that level of growth that you guys have been hoping for. I think he’s played 30-something games. That number will change.”

It has to. Otherwise there’s a good chance the NBA’s longest playoff drought gets extended.

“I already feel like we have a great team,” Ball said. “I just feel like we need to be available to play. So, on the court I feel like as soon as we are good to play we’ll be good.”