Hornets’ Mark Williams posted a monster double-double in the G League

Charlotte Hornets rookie Mark Williams registered his eighth double-double of the season in the NBA G League on Thursday and neared 30 points to lead the Greensboro Swarm to a win over the Ignite.

Williams produced 29 points, 17 rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 109-90 win during the G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada. He went 13-of-17 from the field and finished a game-high plus-28 in 28 minutes of work.

The 15th pick dominated in the paint throughout the contest on both ends of the floor. He hauled in seven offensive rebounds and was a constant lob threat after connecting with his teammates on a few alley-oops down low.

29 pts, 17 reb. MONSTER MARK. pic.twitter.com/f9nqDwjKBt — Greensboro Swarm (@greensboroswarm) December 22, 2022

Williams has only logged three appearances with the Hornets. He has spent much of the season in the G League and is averaging 22.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks on 64.8% shooting from the field in 11 appearances with the Swarm.

He is third in the G League in rebounding and seventh in double-doubles.

The stint has given Williams a great opportunity to work on his game. The coverages and schemes can be tough to learn at his position. However, G League affiliates often run the same plays as their parent teams, and Williams can expedite the learning process with the Swarm.

Hornets head coach Steve Clifford last month commended Williams for welcoming the chance to play in the G League. Williams has impressed those around him in the early going as the team believes he has a bright future ahead.

Williams could spend much of the season in a developmental role, but it appears as though the 21-year-old has the tools and skillset to eventually make an impact in the NBA.

