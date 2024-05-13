Hornets make front office hire with new business operations president

The Charlotte Hornets are still filling out their new staff.

On Monday, they named Shelly Cayette-Weston as the new president of business operations.

Cayette-Weston joins the Hornets after 12 years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, including the last two as the executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

She’ll oversee business operations for the Spectrum Center and its teams, including the Hornets and Greensboro Swarm.

Cayette-Weston starts on July 1.

The news comes after the team named their new head coach, Charles Lee of the Boston Celtics. Lee has coached with the Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Atlanta Hawks throughout his 10 seasons as an assistant coach.

