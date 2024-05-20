Hornets Brandon Miller selected to NBA’s All-Rookie First Team

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Congratulations to Hornets rookie Brandon Miller for being selected to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team.

He is just the sixth Hornet to earn the award along with LaMelo Ball, Kendall Gill, Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning and Emeka Okafor.

Miller averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 74 games this season while earning three Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards.

The second overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft recorded 2.5 three-pointers per game in his rookie season, which ranks third in NBA history amongst rookies. He also was one of three rookies this season to rank in the top 10 among first-year players in points per game, rebounds per game, assists per game, steals per game and blocks per game.

Miller is accompanied by Chet Holmgren (Thunder), Jamie Jaquez Jr. (Heat), Brandin Podziemski (Warriors) and Victor Wemanyama (Spurs) on the All-Rookie First Team.

