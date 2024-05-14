Hopkins returns to lead Kossuth baseball

Kossuth knows precisely what it’s getting in Trave Hopkins.

He coached the Aggies to the Class 3A baseball championship in 2014. Now Hopkins is back, having received school board approval Monday to once again lead the Kossuth program.

He replaces Garison Lathrop, who was 66-19 over three seasons. The Aggies went 23-4 this year and lost in the second round of the 3A playoffs to East Webster.

Hopkins was Kossuth’s head coach for the 2014 and ’15 seasons. He then left to be head coach at Clinton and stayed there for five years. Hopkins has spent the past four seasons at Denham Springs – one of the largest schools in Louisiana – including the last three as head coach. His teams went 53-50.