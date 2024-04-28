Hoosier drivers complete sweep at Anderson Speedway

Apr. 28—ANDERSON — It was a good night of racing for drivers from Indiana by sweeping all three feature events during the Spring Fling at Anderson Speedway on Saturday.

Jeff Marcum continued his mastery of the Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Models, but he had to hold off a determined JP Crabtree on two green-white-checker finishes in the 75-lap feature.

With an inversion of five, Crabtree took the lead from the outside of the front row from Ryder VanAlst with Marcum settling into the fourth spot by Cassten Everidge.

By the fifth lap, Marcum was running second and putting the pressure on Crabtree, who was battling a loose race car.

After looking high and low for more than 30 laps, Marcum made the decisive pass with an inside move entering Turn 3. From there, he opened a comfortable lead until the caution flag waved on Lap 73 when third-place running Brent Jack made heavy contact with the Turn 2 wall.

Before another lap could be completed, Jordan West and Zach Stacy tangled on the front straight.

On restart, Crabtree was able to say on the outside of Marcum but was unable to make the pass for the win. Jason Timmerman, Jeff Meyers Jr. and VanAlst rounded out the top five.

In the CRA Street Stock 75-lap race, James Kirby was able to take the top spot from Wisconsin driver James Swan on Lap 34 and was followed by his father, Jimmy Kirby.

Dalton Conner, the defending champion, moved into the third spot on Lap 38 and stayed glued to the rear bumper of Jimmy Kirby.

A caution on Lap 67 set up the run to the checkers, with Conner getting inside of Jimmy Kirby, but he was never able to challenge for the win.

Blaine Akin and Swan rounded out the top five.

Tom Gossar took the lead from Justin Brown on the penultimate lap with an inside pass to win the Vores Compact Touring 50-lap feature.

Brown took the lead from Gossar on Lap 43 but was unable to keep the point.

Gossar led from the start before being passed by Brown and then returned the favor. Brown slowed in the final circuits.

Chris Jennings came home in second followed by Kyle Frame, Brown and Ron Sagers.

