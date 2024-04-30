[BBC]

Three gargantuan games to go.

As I said last week, the task is getting harder each week and it remains as difficult as ever.

However, following the Wolves match we have newly found optimism with the return of Elijah Adebayo. Once he entered the field with 13 minutes remaining, grabbing his first minutes since February, the entire team seemingly received an uplift.

The pack we were chasing have all been picking up points and with Sheffield United being relegated, it is now three teams trying to get to the top of the pile to avoid the remaining two relegation spots.

It is a tight and exciting relegation battle for the neutral, but being in it as a fan is hard work. One can imagine the players in each team are also feeling the strain.

All that matters now is getting points on the board and our home games are crucial for this.

Every fan will admit that being in with a shot of taking our survival to the final day of season would qualify as a good season - especially considering all pundits were sharpening their pencils to write off our chances of survival before a ball had even been kicked this season, with some even saying we would be down by Christmas.

That is what we do at Luton; we prove people wrong. We inspire and most importantly - we never give up.

Ollie Kay can be found at We Are Luton Town