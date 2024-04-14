Holly Holm loses by submission during UFC 300

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm returned to the octagon on Saturday night on the preliminary card for UFC 300 against Kayla Harrison. The bout would be short lived, as Holm was over powered and fell via submission 1:47 into the second round.

The two-time judo Olympic gold medalist was much bigger than Holm, and took advantage of her from the start. Harrison out-struck Holm 56-6 in the first round.

While Holm made it to the second round, Harrison ended things with a rear naked choke. Holm’s record now sits at 15-7.

