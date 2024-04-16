Holland native Lane Hutson makes NHL debut for Canadiens against Red Wings

Holland native Lane Hutson made his NHL debut on Monday night.

The Montreal Canadiens defenseman had an assist in a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesar's Arena.

The assist game just five minutes into his NHL debut.

Hutson was born in Holland in 2004 but grew up in the greater Chicago area.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) skates against Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (48)m during the first period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Monday, April 15, 2024.

However, it was still an historic moment for Holland.

Hutson joins fellow defenseman Luke Witkowski (Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, St. Louis Blues) as Holland natives who have made the NHL (goalie Zach Nagelvoort was drafted by Edmonton but did not see any NHL action).

Hutson was a finalist for the Hobey Bake Award, the top college player in the NCAA, while at Boston University this season, leading the Terriers to the Frozen Four last week.

His debut came just four days after his collegiate career ended after his sophomore season.

Hutson was drafted in the second round in 2022 by Montreal.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland native makes NHL debut for Canadiens against Red Wings