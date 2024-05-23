Holland named co-player of the year, 4 Lobos named All-Mountain West

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West conference revealed its 2024 baseball awards on Thursday. The Lobos were well represented, as Jake Holland was named co-player of the year, while three other UNM players — Reed Spenrath, Will Asby, and Khalil Walker — were named to the all-conference team.

Holland was named conference player of the year alongside Air Force’s Jay Thomason. The Lobos senior catcher finished the season with a .385 batter average and .417 inside conference play. He went on to lead the league in slugging percentage at .801 and ranked second in RBI (59) and home runs (16). Holland is the first Lobo since Jack Zoellner in 2017 to be named player of the year and eighth overall in program history.

Spenrath was named to the all-conference first-team for a second consecutive season at UNM. The El Campo, Texas native slashed .355/.466/.701 and ranked in the top five of the conference in OBP, SLG, and HR (14). He also finished the season with 24 multi-hit games and 12 games with multiple RBI. Spenrath is the first Lobo to be named to the first team in back-to-back seasons since Jared Mang in 2017 and 2018.

Asby is a first-time selection in his first season at UNM after transferring from San Francisco. He finished the season ranked in the top ten in six statistical categories — slugging percentage (.617), runs (59), hits (70), RBI (59), total bases (127), and sac flies (6). Asby also played a crucial role in the Lobos’ route to the Mountain West tournament, as he hit a single-season program record fourth grand slam to help clinch UNM’s spot. He enters the tournament on a 16-game on-base streak.

Walker was named to the second team after leading the conference in batting average at .390. He also finished second in on-base percentage (.492).

Four UNM players named to the all-conference team is the most since the 2017 season.

