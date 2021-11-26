Hole-by-hole updates: The Match between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in Las Vegas

It all comes down to this.

For more than a year Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have been at odds. On Friday, the pair of U.S. Open champions will put their beef on the line during the fifth playing of The Match, this time at Wynn Golf Club just off the Las Vegas strip.

The 12-hole match will feature a series of closest-to-the-pin and long drive challenges. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on TNT, with a simulcast on TBS, truTV and HLN. Brian Andersen will call the action alongside Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley, with Amanda Balionis as the on-course reporter.

If you can’t tune in, check out hole-by-hole updates from The Match below.

Pre-match

Brooks Koepka is obsessed with trolling Bryson DeChambeau. Before the match Koepka shared a photo of his golf cart, which is plastered with past DeChambeau burns.

Brooks and Bryson have arrived. 😎 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 26, 2021

1

1