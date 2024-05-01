Hogs get quarterback Blake Boda from Coastal Carolina

Taylen Green is the unquestioned starting quarterback for the Arkansas football team going into the 2024 season. Who his No. 2 is remains one of the bigger questions the Razorbacks have to answer.

A new candidate emerged Tuesday night as former Coastal Carolina quarterback Blake Boda announced his commitment to Arkansas out of the transfer portal. Boda, who could be qualified as either a redshirt freshman or a sophomore, threw three passes in the 2023 season.

He was a three-star recruit out of the state of Florida in the Class of 2023 and may have ended up a starter for the Chanticleers in the future. However, injuries last year meant that Coastal Carolina used three quarterbacks with regularity, not including Boda, leading to a glut on the depth chart.

Such a glut may arise at Arkansas, too, eventually. Boda and Malachi Singleton are the same class and KJ Jackson is just behind.

That’s a problem for another day, though, as Green is locked into the role. Arkansas begins its season in late August against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Little Rock.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire