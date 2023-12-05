Hog fans finally in a happy place on social media, thanks to basketball

The Arkansas basketball fanbase is still abuzz after last week’s 80-75 victory over No. 7 Duke in Bud Walton Arena. Now, fans get a chance to continue riding high as the Razorbacks host Furman (4-4) on Monday night.

Arkansas bounced back from consecutive losses to Memphis and North Carolina in the Bahamas, with the win over the Blue Devils. The Paladins have lost three of their last four including a 70-69 loss to Princeton on Saturday.

The Hogs didn’t crack the AP Poll released Monday, though they did pick up votes. They received zero in the Coaches Poll.

A perfect month of December, though, especially with a win over Oklahom in two weeks – assuming no losses between now and then – would have them on the doorstep.

Here is some of the pre-game chatter from social media:

From Greenville SC & Southern Conference

Hogs look to take care of home business @FSBank Pregame Report @OnlyInArk pic.twitter.com/7CXV5nNSbw — Matt Zimmerman (@CoachZ_ARKANSAS) December 4, 2023

College Basketball Betting Picks and Predictions: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Furman Paladinshttps://t.co/pxxDV8a0IO pic.twitter.com/aVOSwMPDin — Spooky Express (@SpookyExpress) December 4, 2023

Jeremiah Davenport ‘18 and the Arkansas Razorbacks take on Alex Williams ‘21 and the Furman Paladins at 8:00pm on ESPN+/SECN+. #AlumniAction pic.twitter.com/7Xu3HG5r7T — Archbishop Moeller Basketball (@MoellerBBall) December 4, 2023

24 Hours Furman vs Arkansas | 7:00 pm | SEC+ pic.twitter.com/3evBqMFMTa — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) December 4, 2023

☑️ Get to Know: Khalif Battle | Hog Pod with Bo Mattingly | Razorback Men’s Basketball

☑️ Source 👉 https://t.co/NUNwtObBa7 Twista, Mo Wagner, Garth Brooks, Hell Mary, Yurachek, Joe Douglas, New Mexico, Chad Morris, Letang, Turf, Breece Hall, Mike McDaniel, Anthony Smith, G… pic.twitter.com/06mQCEwMvh — Vernisse Virtucio (@Vernisse16) December 3, 2023

🙌Thankfully, Coach Musselman gave a pretty promising report on the health & status of Tramon Mark today👆🅰️🐗#Arkansas #Razorbacks #Basketball pic.twitter.com/DiFlqJLMt4 — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) December 2, 2023

EMFM!!! So happy to have such a wonderful coach and family that love to be here and that are bringing the excitement back to Razorback basketball!! Love you guys! — Clay Simpson (@ClayCsimpson) December 2, 2023

Razorback basketball was not good for 20 years and coach Musselman is/has reviving the program. When they get to a final four look out! — Todd Witt (@ToddWit93427918) December 2, 2023

Dear @HunterYurachek, While working on your Christmas list this year, please consider giving the gift of the slobbering Hog to people around the world who love the Razorbacks, basketball tradition & aesthetically pleasing retro sports logos. https://t.co/zHLGUgy8YC — 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕖𝕝 ℂ𝕠𝕤𝕤𝕖𝕪 (@MichaelCossey) December 2, 2023

A night to remember in the Palace pic.twitter.com/p3tTMUPDY8 — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) December 2, 2023

