Hog fans finally in a happy place on social media, thanks to basketball

C. Steve Andrews
·3 min read

The Arkansas basketball fanbase is still abuzz after last week’s 80-75 victory over No. 7 Duke in Bud Walton Arena. Now, fans get a chance to continue riding high as the Razorbacks host Furman (4-4) on Monday night.

Arkansas bounced back from consecutive losses to Memphis and North Carolina in the Bahamas, with the win over the Blue Devils. The Paladins have lost three of their last four including a 70-69 loss to Princeton on Saturday.

The Hogs didn’t crack the AP Poll released Monday, though they did pick up votes. They received zero in the Coaches Poll.

A perfect month of December, though, especially with a win over Oklahom in two weeks – assuming no losses between now and then – would have them on the doorstep.

Here is some of the pre-game chatter from social media:

First meeting

Streaming

Ready to get down

Predicting the outcome

Former HS teammates

Hype video

Get to know Khalif Battle

Good report on T-Mark

Happy to have you

Muss revival

Slobbering Hog for Christmas

A night to remember

