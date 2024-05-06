History made at Kansas Speedway as Kyle Larson wins in closest NASCAR finish ever

After what seemed like an eternity Sunday, NASCAR fans who stuck out a lengthy weather delay at Kansas Speedway were treated to something they’ll never forget.

The closest finish in Cup Series history.

Kyle Busch raced to the Adventhealth 400 victory in overtime by 0.001 seconds, holding off Chris Buescher and others under the lights as twilight settled on the track.

UNBELIEVABLE FINISH! KYLE LARSON WINS AT KANSAS. WOW. pic.twitter.com/O7K3pOnmTw — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 6, 2024

The race’s start was delayed several hours as officials sought to dry the track for competition. But once it began, the action was nonstop.

Nothing could top the photo finish, however.

