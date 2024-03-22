What is a Hilltopper? Explaining Western Kentucky's nickname, Big Red mascot

As March Madness gets underway in Indianapolis, and 2-seed Marquette takes on 15-seed Western Kentucky, you might find yourself throughout the game asking — who is that big red squishy-like mascot dancing on the baseline?

The answer: It is Western Kentucky's mascot Big Red.

The Hilltoppers (22-11, 8-8 in Conference USA play), who are appearing in their first NCAA Tournament since 2013, have a tough challenge against them on Friday with the Golden Eagles' one-two punch of All-American point guard Tyler Kolek and 6-foot-11 forward Oso Ighodaro, who is used also used as a point guard at times.

Western Kentucky is led in scoring by junior guard and Milwaukee native Don McHenry, who is averaging 15.2 points per game while shooting roughly 47% from the field. It is the 24th appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the Hilltoppers, who won the Conference USA automatic bid this season, and the first since 2013 when Western Kentucky fell 64-57 to top-seeded Kansas.

Here's the history of why Western Kentucky is called the Hilltoppers and why its mascot is called Big Red:

What is a Hilltopper?

You guessed it — it has to do with a hill.

Western Kentucky moved its location in February of 1911 to a different part of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The new location, which previously was the location of The Pleasant J. Potter College, sits on a hill that is approximately 125 feet above downtown Bowling Green according to the Western Kentucky University website.

And because students would have to walk up the hill for classes, Western Kentucky became to be known as the Hilltoppers.

What is Western Kentucky's mascot?

Western Kentucky's mascot is named "Big Red" — and no it is not in reference to Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

According to the Western Kentucky athletics page, Big Red was designed by Western Kentucky student Ralph Carey and made its debut during the 1979-80 basketball season. Carey told the Bowling Green Daily News that when he was trying to come up with an idea for the Western Kentucky mascot he wanted something similar to the San Diego Chicken, the mascot that wandered through the stands of San Diego Padres games.

This led to the birth and development of Big Red.

All these years later, Big Red has become a fixture at Western Kentucky sporting events, highlighted by his two signature moves — the belly slide and belly shake.

“It’s a very funny suit. ... It can make expressions where most mascots have one stupid expression on their face at all times,” Mark Greer, a former Big Red, told the Bowling Green Daily News. “Big Red can show emotion like no other mascot. Everybody can associate with it. The kids love him, too, because he’s a great big Muppet to them. He appeals to all age groups.”

The legend of Big Red doesn't end there. He was the focal point of ESPN's promotion of the 25,000th Sports Center in 2002 and has appeared on NBC's “The Ellen Degeneres Show" and “Deal or No Deal”. According to Western Kentucky athletics, Big Red won the "Key to Spirit" award, "the highest honor presented to team mascots at the time," three times at Universal Cheerleading Association competitions.

Then most recently, he was featured in a McDonald's commercial this past year when they celebrated Grimace's birthday.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WKU basketball nickname explained: History behind Hilltopper, Big Red mascot