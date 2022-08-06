Highlights from Packers Family Night Scrimmage

The Green Bay Packers held their annual Family Night scrimmage on Friday night at Lambeau Field in front of 50,000 fans. The weather was close to perfect, but Matt LaFleur still ended the practice a little early after a few players, including Darnell Savage, suffered minor injuries.

Here are some of the highlights from the night:

Impressive catch by Samori Toure

The Packers’ seventh-round pick had a big night. Here was his first big play. Against the coverage of Innis Gaines, Toure made a spinning catch in the end zone for a score.

Jordan Love dunks

Aaron Rodgers usually gets the cheers during this drill. On this night, it was Jordan Love dunking footballs into the net from distance.

Another wow play for 87

Another practice, another “wow” play from rookie Romeo Doubs. He made this contested catch in the end zone against Kiondre Thomas in a one-on-one drill.

Story continues

Big play for Sammy

Will this be a common sight in 2022? Aaron Rodgers gave Sammy Watkins a chance to make a play downfield and he took advantage, beating Eric Stokes to the ball.

Toure touchdown

Samori Toure with another TD catch #Packers pic.twitter.com/UkqeR3a3f6 — packers clips (@packers_clips) August 6, 2022

Toure beat cornerback Kabion Ento for this 6-yard touchdown during team drills.

Toure gets deep

#Packers rookie WR Samori Toure is making a name for himself tonight. Biggest play of the night on a long TD from Jordan Love pic.twitter.com/OIJnW1zH41 — packers clips (@packers_clips) August 6, 2022

Jordan Love was under intense pressure from rookie Devonte Wyatt, but he still found Toure wide open behind the coverage for a long touchdown during team periods. Toure made a lot of big plays down the field in college. He’s sneaky fast. Friday night was a big step in the right direction for the rookie receiver.

No. 1 vs. No. 1

Allen Lazard vs Jaire Alexander 🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/Hghe5cKOq3 — packers clips (@packers_clips) August 6, 2022

Here’s Allen Lazard vs. Jaire Alexander in a one-on-one drill. This round goes to WR1. Nice adjustment on the backshoulder throw.

Amari Rodgers win

Nice route and catch by Amari Rodgers #Packers pic.twitter.com/a2j4hwC9jv — packers clips (@packers_clips) August 6, 2022

Amari Rodgers caught a touchdown pass after beating Shemar Jean-Charles on an out-breaking route in one-on-ones. Nice catch at the end.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire