Highlights of Bills practice ahead of Patriots matchup in Week 17

The Buffalo Bills are onto their next matchup in Week 17.

Awaiting the Bills (9-6) is is a clash against the New England Patriots (4-11) on Sunday.

The Bills will hope their practice and attention to detail will pay off in the form of another win this weekend. With the playoff picture at the center of everything the rest of the way this season, it’s sorely needed.

Check out highlights of the Bills’ practice this week shared to social media below by local media and the team in the list below:

Von Miller denies the domestic violence allegations against him. "It is 100% false. It's overblown." More from Miller on legal issue + acknowledges where he's at *on* the field. "When you watch the film, it's obvious that I'm not all the way back to where I can be."#Bills pic.twitter.com/sk1oNypudI — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 28, 2023

I asked (DT) DaQuan Jones how he's feeling after McDermott confirmed he will be 'active' come Sunday against the Patriots. Jones has been recovering from a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 5. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/noGSEuVIPj — Briana Aldridge (@BreeAldridge) December 29, 2023

Von Miller talking to the media for the first time since his arrest in Dallas. He said his girlfriend and him have problems just like any other couple but it’s nothing like what’s been alleged. pic.twitter.com/ZJWebJt1RQ — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) December 28, 2023

Sean McDermott on a question about letting "James Cook cook" "That was cute." He was rattled.

In a funny way. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/4q11PRD0zk — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 27, 2023

Josh Allen says the #Bills can't let their guard down on Sunday against NE. ⤵️ "If I'm in the New England Patriot locker room, I'm looking to ruin their season…they're gonna be ready to go."#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/D6YubYw3kC — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) December 27, 2023

Here's our first look this week at DaQuan Jones. This is 2nd week of his 21 day practice window as Jones works his way back off IR after suffering pec injury against Jaguars week 5.#Bills pic.twitter.com/auXYBAjYlx — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 28, 2023

