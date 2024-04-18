High schools: Spaulding girls earn first victory

Apr. 17—Kate McCawley scored five goals, leading Spaulding to its first victory, 11-6, over ConVal in girls lacrosse on Wednesday.

Molli Gould and Sarah Lin added two goal each for Spaulding, while Aivah Helton and Rachel Baughman also scored. Goalie Izzy Orrell made eight saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Souhegan 15, Merrimack 3

Souhegan: Isabelle Stevenson, 2g,1a,7dc; Libby Kennedy, 3g,1a,2dc; Natalie Heimarck, 1g,3dc; Abby Giannetti, 2g; Emma Kennedy, 4g; Lyla Kimball, 2g,1a,3dc; Lanie Hickman, 1g; Ava Grace 2a; Catie Schriever, Emma Crisman, 1 save each.

Memorial 9, Kingswood 8, OT

Memorial (2-1): Elma Stikovac, 4g, including GWG in OT; Lyla Colangelo, 4g; Ryleigh McNelly, 1g.

Trinity 13, Campbell 12, OT

Trinity: Olivia Wheeler, 5g; Addison Moynihan, 3g,4a; Nora Walsh, 10 saves.

Campbell: Ava Grant, 6g,2a; Maddie Cuvelier, 3g; Abby Guerrett, Melina Girgis, Callie Hoover, 1g each.

BOYS LACROSSE

St. John's Prep 10, Bishop Guertin 7

BG (2-1): Caleb Yeung, Cam Hayden, 2 goals each; Will Murphy, 11 saves.

Derryfield 18, Souhegan 0

Derryfield (4-0): Dom Cercone, 3g,3a; Alex Murray, 4g; John Kramer, 2g,3a; Cooper Ketcham, 1g,2a; Brady Doldo, 2g,1a; Michael Grunbeck, 2g; Logan Dyer, Ryan Maxwell, Max Fowler, 1g,1a each; Chili Cabot, 1g; Logan Purvis, 10/10 on faceoffs; Dylan Clyne, 6/8 on faceoffs; Jackson Hatfield, 3/4 on faceoffs; Parker Lebiedz, 3 saves; Jaxon DeYoung, 2 saves; Liam England, 1 save.

Souhegan: Louis Astrella, 7 saves.

BASEBALL

Goffstown 3, Winnacunnet 1

Goffstown (1-1): Ethan Strand, 2-run double in 6th; Noah Durham, 5 IP, 5 H, 4 Ks; Ryan Dutton, 2 IP; Durham, 2 hits.

Windham 8, Malden (Mass.) Catholic 4

Windham: Charity, 5 IP, 5H, 4R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 K; Murphy, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Arinello, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Sullo, Koutrobis, double each.

Bow 6, Pembroke 3

Bow: Winning pitcher, Abbase.

Pembroke: Cam Plumb, 3.2 IP and 2-for-3 (2 doubles).

John Stark 5, Hanover 1

John Stark: Paolicelli, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9Ks; Harris, 2 doubles.

Hanover: Freddie Mierke, 1.2 IP, 1R; Allie Muirhead, 4.2 IP, 4 R, 2 ER; Jackson McBride scored Hanover's run.

SOFTBALL

Pinkerton 2, Merrimack 1

Pinkerton (3-0): Mollie Wheale, 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 8 Ks in first varsity appearance; Caitlyn Lemay, Avery Carvalho, 2 singles each.

Merrimack (2-2): Marissa Nelson, 6.1 IP, 9H, 2R, 2R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K; Robichaud, double, 2 singles.

Salem 19, Nashua North 0, 5 inn.

Salem: Dailey, 2 IP, 0H, Beeley, 3 IP, 0 H; Olson, double, 4 singles, 2 RBIs; Lucier, double, 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Beeley, 4 H, 3 R; Olson, double, single, 2 RBIs; Lucacio, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Lucacio, Boretti, Dailey, 2 singles, 2 RBIs each.

Londonderry 3, Timberlane 1

Londonderry: Ginny Flaherty, double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, Elisabeth Kearney, 4 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; Liv Cutuli, 3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 4 Ks.

Timberlane: Salafia: 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 6 K.

Milford 12, Souhegan 0

Milford: starter Haley Harrington, 0 H, 3 Ks; reliever Alivia Mazzeo, 1 K; Molly Miles, 2-for-2 with 6 RBIs.

Hollis-Brookline 6, Pelham 0

HB: Kaylee Disco, 7 IP, 3 H, 15 Ks; Disco, RBI single; Imbrogno, 2 hits, RBI.

Pelham: Caileigh Aguiar, 3 ER, 5 H, 9 Ks; Aguiar, 2 singles.

Pinkerton 15, Central-Memorial 3

Pinkerton (4-0): Izzy Fall, Julia Caruso, first varsity home runs; Paige Murray, 2 triples, single; Abby Carvalho, double; Madi Cunha, 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks.

Central-Memorial: Webster, double.

BOYS TENNIS

Lebanon 5, Goffstown 4

Singles

Nolan Arado, L, def Gunner Burnham 8-0; Will Katz, L, def Tyler Dionne 8-6; Kyle Hines, L, def Coen Soucy 8-2; Chris Umstead, G, def Levi Halawala 8-6; Liam O'Brian, G, def Lucas Graham 8-6; Jake Bayes, G, def Lodi Schultz 8-2.

Doubles

Arado/Katz, L, def Burnham/Soucy 8-0; Hines/Graham, L, def Dionne/O'Brian 8-3; Umstead/Bates, G, def Halawala/Scholtz 8-3.

Pinkerton 9, Merrimack 0

Singles

Landon Sprague def. Mikhail Agapov 8-3; Arav Mahajan def. Jeremy Nigen 8-0; Anthony Terrile def. Nithin Sathappan, 8-2; Michael Saab def. Lucas Goldberg 8-2; Killian Mahon def. Felix Rattunde 8-2; Quintin Malony def. Lucas Allgayer 8-1.

Doubles

Sprage/Terrile def. Agapov/Sathappan 8-2; Mahon/Jon Ubur def. Nigen/Goldberg 9-8 (7-4), Saab/Malony def. Rattunde/Allgayer 8-6.

GIRLS TENNIS

Derryfield 9, Memorial 0

Singles

Charlotte Smith, D, def Shaila Karo 8-0; Pola Jankowska, D, def Dayana Ortíz 8-0; Sarina Punjabi, D, def Alish Hodkins 8-0; Lucy Yakola, D, def Aubrey Kostakis 8-0; Meredith MacWilliam, D, def Nicole Martínez 8-0; Stephanie Livingston, D, def Briana Le 8-1.

Doubles

Sophia Correnti/Smith def Karo/Hodkins, 8-0; Sofia Koshy/Annabelle Crotty def Ortiz/Kostakis 8-0; Meredith MacWilliam/Lucy Yakola, D, def Martinez/Le 8-1.

Plymouth 5, Inter-Lakes 4

Singles

Emma Smith (P) def Laura Cove 8-8 (4); Kiera Moynihan (IL) def Leela Bakhshi, 9-7; Lily Morse (IL) def Arianne Lee, 8-6; Abbey Gordon (P) def Marissa Anastasio, 8-5; Kerry Tole (P) def Addie Harper, 8-0; Olivia Kimbal (IL) def Izzy Son, 9-7

Doubles

Smith/Bakhshi (P) def Cove/Moynihan 8-5; Morse/Anastasio (IL) def Lee/Gordon 8-4; Tole/Ricotta (P) def Harper / Kimball, 8-3

.

