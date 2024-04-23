High schools: Record times highlight TCAL swim championships at Lodi's new pool

Apr. 23—A few league records fell at the Tri-City Athletic League swim championships on Friday and Saturday at Lodi High's new aquatic facility, and one of them belongs to a Lodi swimmer.

Lodi's Rebecca Welch touched the wall in one minute, 3.70 seconds to win the 100-yard breaststroke, breaking the league record of 1:03.78 set by Gianni Pitto in 2018. It was one of two wins on Saturday for Welch, who took the 200-yard individual medley in 2:11.49.

Claire DeVries placed second in both of those events, with a 2:18.25 in the medley and a 1:07.83 in the breaststroke. Other Flames with runner-up finishes were Kaylee Maldonado in the 50-yard freestyle (25.74), Molly Thurlow in the 100-yard freestyle (55.75) and Lexi Reynolds in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.59).

Also win a win on Saturday was Tokay's Taylor Garcia, who won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:02.58.

On the boys side, Lodi's Evan Peterson won the 100-yard freestyle in 49.26, and added a second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:03.66. Also with second-place times were Dylan Takahashi in both the 5-yard freestyle (21.62) and the 100-yard freestyle (49.36), and Ryatt Reybolds in the 100-yard butterfly (52.43).

Other TCAL records that fell on Saturday were the girls 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle records to St. Mary's Kaydence Bispo (51.18 in the 100 and 1:52.13 in the 200), and on the boys side the 200-yard individual medley to St. Mary's Owen Bohi (1:53.27), the 100-yard backstroke to Bohi (51.94), the 200-yard freestyle to St. Mary's Nate Rasmussen (1:39.27), the 200-yard medley relay to St. Mary's (1:36.83) and the 400-yard freestyle relay to St. Mary's (3:13.21).

Next on the schedule is the Sac-Joaquin Section girls diving trials and finals today at St. Mary's, followed by boys diving on Wednesday at St. Mary's, and the swimming section trials on May 1 and 2 at District 56 in Elk Grove, followed by the section finals on May 3.