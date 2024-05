High Schools: BG boys lacrosse team tops Xaverian Bros.

May 10—Caleb Yeung and Owen King scored two goals each, helping Bishop Guertin to an 11-7 victory over Xaverian Brothers of Westwood, Mass., on Thursday in a battle of traditional boys lacrosse powers.

Paulo Vazquez won 16 of 21 faceoffs for the Cardinals, who improved to 9-2 overall. BG goalie Will Murphy had six saves.

BOYS LACROSSE

Portsmouth 10, Derryfield 9

Portsmouth (12-0): Reilly Collins, 1g; Nick Smith, 2g,1a; Lucas Patten, Masi Shone, 2g each; Zach Amend, 3g,1a; Kai Paterson, 12 saves.

Derryfield (10-2): Ryan Maxwell, Cooper Ketcham, 2g each; Chili Cabot, 2g,1a; Max Fowler, John Kramer, 1g,1a each; Dom Cercone, 1g; Parker Lebiedz, 19 saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Souhegan 18, Merrimack 3

Souhegan: Natalie Heimarck, 1a, 5gb; Izzy Stevenson, 3g, 1a, 5gb; Lyla Kimball, 3g, 4gb; Maddie Lim, 3gb; Libby Kennedy, 4g, 1a, 2gb; Emma Kennedy, 3g, 1a, 2gb; Lanai Hickman, 1g, 1a, 2gb; Abby Giannetti, 4g; Catie Schriever, 4 saves; Emma Crisman, 2 saves.

Oyster River/Newmarket 22, Memorial 6

Memorial (3-6): Elma Stitkovac, 2g,1a; Lily Hall, Lyla Colangelo, 1g each; Kaleigh Murphy, 2g.

BASEBALL

Bedford 13, Timberlane 4

Bedford: Jimmy Gilbert, winning pitcher; Dom Tagliaferro, homer, two doubles, 5 RBIs; Gilbert, 2 doubles, single; Henry Dubois, double, single, 3 RBIs; Kaeden Elmer, double, RBI.

BOYS TENNIS

Goffstown 5, Winnacunnet 4

1. Chris Berry, W, def Gunner Burnham 8-2; Tyler Dionne, G, def AJ McLaughlin 8-1; Luke McLaughlin, W, def Coen Soucy 8-3; Chris Umstead, G, def Greyson Beliveau 8-1; Liam O'Brian, G, def Aiden Beck 8-6; Jake Bates, G, def Drew Berry 8-5

Berry/McLaughlin, W, def Burnham/Soucy 8-2; Dionne/O'Brian, G, def McLaughlin/Beck 8-3; Beliveau/Berry, W, def Bates/David Littlefield 8-4.

Nashua North 6, Bishop Guertin 3

Rudra Patel (N) def. Jack Kostansek 8-5; Evan Deyak (BG) def. Jack Desjardains 8-1; Navein Sribalahafan (N) def. Jaime Gomes-Herrera 8-6; Max Moynihan (BG) def. Domingo Reyenosa 8-2; Connor McInerney (N) def. Jonny Parrot 8-3; Maxx Lizotte (BG) def. Jeet Panchal 8-5.

Patel/Sribalahafan (N) def. Kostansek/Deyak BG 9-7; Desjardains/Reyenosa (N) def. Moynihan/Gomez-Herrera 8-4; McInerney/Penchal (N) def. Lizotte/Parrot 9-7.

GIRLS TENNIS

Gilford 8, Inter-Lakes 1

Leann Levenson (G) def Laura Cove 8-0; Jade Nicolas (G) def Lily Morse 8-0; Marissa Anastasio (IL) def Liz Albery 8-4; Natalie Clay (G) def Olivia Kimball 8-0; Allyson Onos (G) def Hannah Nesbitt 8-0; Grace Powers (G) def Paige LaFavre 8-2.

Levenson/Albery (G) def Morse/Anastasio 8-6; Nicolas/Clay (G) def Nesbitt/LaFavre 8-3; Onos/Powers (G) def Kimball/Ana Brown 8-3.

SOFTBALL

Salem 14, Dover 3

Salem: Ruel, 4 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks; Olson, double, 3 singles, 4 runs scored; Lucacio, double, 3 RBIs; Lucier, double, 2 singles, 4 runs scored, 2 RBIs; Beeley, homer, double, 2 singles, 6 RBIs, 2 runs scored.

Pinkerton 13, Nashua North 0

Pinkerton (12-1): Madi Cunha (5-0), 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 Ks.

Caitlyn Lemay, homer, 2 RBIs; Jenny Hiscox, 2 RBIs; Maddie Schoenenberger, double, RBI; Maddy Moore, double, RBI.