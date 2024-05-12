Advertisement

High school softball: Southern Section championship game schedule

los angeles times staff
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS

At Barber Park in Irvine 

Friday 

Division 8 

Hesperia Christian (18-5) vs. Jurupa Valley (19-12), 10 a.m.

Division 6 

Ganesha (21-0) vs. Viewpoint (17-2-1), 1 p.m.

Division 4

JW North (17-13) vs. Paraclete (29-2), 4 p.m.

Division 1 

Orange Lutheran (21-3) vs. Garden Grove Pacifica (26-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Division 7

Oxford Academy (25-5) vs. Eastside (22-10), 10 a.m.

Division 5

Liberty (22-6) vs. Cerritos Valley Christian (17-6), 1 p.m.

Division 3

Etiwanda (27-5) vs. King (19-9), 4 p.m.

Division 2

California (28-3) vs. Gahr (18-10), 7 p.m.

