High school softball: Roundup of Tuesday’s region games

Bingham’s Brecka Larson, shown here in a game earlier this season, pitched Bingham to a win over Copper Hills on Tuesday. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Region 1

Farmington 4, Davis 3

Ruby Andrus hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, leading Farmington to a 4-3 win over Davis in a Region 1 matchup. Lola Ogzewalla went 3 for 3 and Madison Kelker pitched all seven innings, striking out 2, to earn the win. Madison Kelker and Serena Roth each added doubles, and Ruby Andrus and Chloe Peery contributed hits for the Phoenix, who scored 2 runs in the sixth to tie the game. Cambell Christensen took the loss for Davis.

Weber 6, Syracuse 5

Syracuse edged Weber 5-6 in a Region 1 game, thanks to a strong pitching performance from Kendall Strasburg and timely hitting from Aliya Rhees and Hailey Merrill. Strasburg pitched all seven innings, striking out five, while Rhees went 2 for 4 and Merrill drove in two runs. Weber’s Jacee Hammon took the loss despite striking out 2.

Region 2

Bingham 8, Copper Hills 3

Brecka Larson led Bingham to an 8-3 win over Copper Hills, pitching 6 innings with 11 strikeouts and going 3 for 3 at the plate. Oakley Clark added 2 hits for the Miners, who scored 3 runs in the third to take control. Gracelyn Lemke and Zalia Carrillio each had hits for Bingham. Kennedy Jennings took the loss for Copper Hills, striking out 5, while Emery Bishop drove in 2 runs for the Grizzlies.

Herriman 12, Mountain Ridge 6

Herriman Mustangs defeated Mountain Ridge Sentinels 12-6 in a Region 2 matchup. Sofia Lancaster earned the win, while Addison Brooks took the loss with three strikeouts. Tanzie Smith went 4 for 5 with six RBIs, while Kaitlyn Rodriguez went 3 for 5. McKenzie Quintero had two doubles and Maddy Maxfield had an RBI double. The Mustangs pulled away with a five-run sixth inning, securing the victory.

Riverton 13, Corner Canyon 0

Riverton Silverwolves dominated Corner Canyon Chargers 13-0 in a Region 2 matchup. Peyton Sanchez earned the win with five strikeouts, while Audrey Smith took the loss. Camryn O’Farrell led the Silverwolves, going 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Lily Heitz added a triple and three RBIs, while Baylee Martinez and Jaydan Bushman each contributed an RBI. The Silverwolves scored eight runs in the third inning to secure the victory.

Region 3

Pleasant Grove 6, Skyridge 2

Pleasant Grove defeated Skyridge 6-2 in a Region 3 game, led by Maile Larsen and Maya Pawelek, who each went 3 for 4. Keslie Draney pitched a dominant game, striking out 7, to earn the win. Taya Tahbo had a hit and 2 RBIs for Skyridge. The Vikings scored 3 runs in the fourth to pull away and secure the victory.

Westlake 11, American Fork 1

Westlake dominated American Fork 11-1 in a Region 3 game, led by Brilynn Attebery’s strong pitching and a potent offense. Attebery struck out 3 to earn the win, while Ryan Pead went 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs. Audrey Sherman and Maddy Buckley each went 2 for 2, with Buckley driving in two runs. The Thunder scored six runs in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

Region 4

West Jordan 6, Cyprus 2

Rita Tavita struck out 10 to lead West Jordan to a 6-2 win over Cyprus in a Region 4 matchup. Tavita also had a double and an RBI, while Isabella Knight went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Lafiana Fifita added a double and a triple for the Jaguars, who took an early lead and held on for the victory. Bree Garcia took the loss for Cyprus, also striking out 10.

Taylorsville 15, Kearns 5

Janelle Zapata went 2 for 4, leading Taylorsville to a 15-5 win over Kearns in a Region 4 game. Aleya Wegner pitched a dominant game, striking out 12, to earn the win. Jenna Sterzer, Megan Sterzer, Hannah Brockman, and Sonnet Magaloga each added multi-hit games for the Warriors, who scored 6 runs in the sixth to pull away.

Region 5

Bonneville 15, Roy 4

Chandlyr Noble pitched a complete game and went 3 for 5 at the plate to lead Bonneville to a 15-4 win over Roy in a Region 5 matchup. Noble struck out one and walked none in seven innings, while also driving in one run. Mylee Pedersen added a double and four RBIs, and Annie Stevenson had a double and three RBIs for the Lakers, who scored five runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away. Izabel Cline took the loss for Roy, striking out two.

Clearfield 8, Woods Cross 1

Addyson Haddock, Aly Ridge, and Elizabeth Salazar each went 2 for 4, leading Clearfield to an 8-1 win over Woods Cross in a Region 5 matchup. Jenna Lloyd pitched all 7 innings, striking out 10, to earn the win. Roxy Leonhardt and Jenna Lloyd each added hits, and Kaylee Moen had a hit for Woods Cross. Clearfield scored 4 runs in the sixth to pull away.

Northridge 12, Viewmont 2

Northridge defeated Viewmont 12-2 in a Region 5 game, led by Braylyn McClellan’s 3-for-4 performance and three RBIs each from Kaylee Shirreffs and Makaybree Nay. Aubrey Solomon struck out seven to earn the win, while Molly Roberts took the loss with 5 strikeouts. Braylyn McClellan, Burklee Larsen, and Kadence Chournos each added two hits for Northridge, who scored five runs in the fourth to pull away.

Box Elder 6, Bountiful 1

Box Elder handed Bountiful its first region loss, winning 6-1 in a Region 5 game. Kellie Malan pitched a complete game, striking out 7, to earn the win. Kailee Hall went 2 for 3, leading the Bees’ offense. Justy Pritchard and Alexis Hales each added hits for Box Elder, who scored four runs in the sixth to pull away. Aspen Danner had a hit for Bountiful.

Region 6

Brighton 10, East 0

Alison Nikolaus pitched a no-hitter and went 2 for 3 at the plate, leading Brighton to a 10-0 win over East in a Region 6 matchup. Nikolaus struck out 7 and allowed no walks, dominating on the mound. Dalila Romero and Olivia Issowitz each added doubles, and Brianne Christesen contributed two hits for the Bengals, who scored 4 runs in the fourth to pull away.

Olympus 10, Alta 1

Eliza Johnson and Allisson Robles led the charge at the plate, and Charlie Turner dominated on the mound, as Olympus defeated Alta 10-1 in a Region 6 matchup. Johnson went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Robles went 2 for 3 with two singles and an RBI. Turner struck out 15, allowing just five hits and no walks, and Jocelyn Stern added a double and two RBIs for the Titans, who scored four runs in the fifth to pull away. Emery Pettitt took the loss for Alta, striking out six.

West 16, Highland 3

West defeated Highland 16-3 in a Region 6 game, led by Angelys Tapusoa’s 4 RBIs. The Panthers scored 7 runs in the second to take control, and their offense was fueled by Tapusoa’s strong performance. Lucy Warner took the loss for Highland, striking out 2.

Region 7

Springville 8, Wasatch 0

Tyler Haveron went 4 for 4 and Brooklyn Zajac went 3 for 4, leading Springville to an 8-0 win over Wasatch in a Region 7 matchup. Ryann Haveron pitched all seven innings, striking out 12 and allowing just one hit and no walks, to earn the win. Ashlynn Cox, Brooklyn Zajac, Brooklynn Richardson and Allyx Haveron each added hits for the Red Devils, who scored five runs in the fourth to pull away.

Salem Hills 18, Maple Mountain 2

Camryn Guest went 4 for 5 and Rilyne Keck went 4 for 4, leading Salem Hills to an 18-2 win over Maple Mountain in a Region 7 matchup. Grace Neves added two doubles, and Emmery Wilson, Whitney Vonachen, Beau Newitt, and Emma Higginson each contributed hits for the Skyhawks, who scored 9 runs in the fourth to pull away. Gracie Jensen and Kyla Donegan each had hits for the Golden Eagles.

Spanish Fork 18, Timpview 0

Jade Romero went 3 for 4 with a double and 8 RBIs, and Olivia Carroll added 2 hits and 2 RBIs, as Spanish Fork dominated Timpview 18-0 in a Region 7 matchup. Alyce Archuleta struck out 5 and allowed no hits or walks, earning the win. Emrie Pintar and Lia Higginson each added doubles, and Tatum Hall and Lucy Evans contributed triples for the Dons, who scored 8 runs in the first and 7 in the third to secure the victory. Lexi Riley took the loss for Timpview.

Region 8

Uintah 10, Provo 0

Kinzee Davis went 2 for 2, leading Uintah to a 10-0 win over Provo in a Region 8 matchup. Kynlee Bristol pitched all 5 innings, striking out 8, to earn the win. Randee Pace, Kayla Olson, Sadie Mansfield, Charlee Gilroy, and Addison Buist each added hits for the Utes, who scored 7 runs in the fourth to pull away.

Timpanogos 12, Orem 5

Kirsten Pope went 4 for 4 with two doubles and 2 RBIs, and Sadie Lang went 3 for 4 with three singles and 4 RBIs, as Timpanogos defeated Orem 12-5 in a Region 8 matchup. Kaitlyn Gingras struck out 6 and allowed 8 hits to earn the win. T Wilkins-Calhoun, F Schoonover, and K Sao each added doubles for the Timberwolves, who scored 6 runs in the fourth to pull away. Hannah Maylett and Krista Keele each had doubles for the Tigers, and Sadie Groneman added a double and a triple.

Payson 18, Mountain View 4

Payson dominated Mountain View 18-4 in a Region 8 game, led by M Simons’ perfect 3-for-3 performance and L Jessen’s 2-for-2 outing. Aydrie Christensen struck out 6 to earn the win. Adi Duke, Kenli Miller, Lucia Jessen, Alli Drake, and Allie Callahan each contributed hits for Payson, who scored 7 runs in the third to pull away. Brinlee Gillman had a hit and 3 RBIs for Mountain View.

Region 9

Snow Canyon 18, Dixie 0

Allie Landis and Meah Stafford each went 3 for 4, leading Snow Canyon to an 18-0 win over Dixie in a Region 9 game. Avery Thorkelson pitched a shutout, striking out seven, to earn the win. Tyeci Fuller, Chandler Beck, Alyssa Staheli, and Maycee Smith each added hits for the Warriors, who scored seven runs in the second to pull away.

Cedar City 7, Hurricane 6

Cedar City’s Sadie Parson pitched a strong game, striking out eight Hurricane batters and leading the Reds to a 7-6 win in a Region 9 game. Marley Geddes and Sloane Fielding each went 2 for 4 at the plate. The Reds’ offense was too much for Hurricane’s Ani Hutchings, who took the loss despite striking out two.

Desert Hills 18, Pine View 1

Hallee Heath went 1 for 3, leading Desert Hills to an 18-1 win over Pine View in a Region 9 game. Eight different Thunder players drove in runs, with Heath leading the way. Lulu West pitched a dominant game, earning the win. Jayla Ybright, Campbell Tate, Jojo Sparks, Bailey Lee, Riley Greene, and Payten Benson each added hits for Desert Hills, which scored six runs in the second to pull away.

Region 10

Stansbury 17, Murray 1

Hadley Barrett went 2 for 4 with two singles and 4 RBIs, and Tessa Baker went 2 for 3 with two singles and 3 RBIs, leading Stansbury to a 17-1 win over Murray in a Region 10 matchup. Bryn Leigh Jones struck out 4 and allowed 7 hits to earn the win. Madison Stephensen added a double and two triples, and Kadence Spires, Savannah Merritt, Maris Hess, and Bonnie Barnett each contributed hits for the Stallions, who scored six runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to pull away.

Hillcrest 19, Cottonwood 3

Kyli Carrell went 3 for 4 and Lila Vawdrey went 2 for 2, leading Hillcrest to a 19-3 win over Cottonwood in a Region 10 game. Elliot Baddley pitched a dominant game, earning the win. Alexandra Sullivan, Brooklyn Ricci, Avilynn Godfrey, Anna Da Silva, and Elliot Baddley each added hits for the Huskies, who scored 12 runs in the second to pull away.

Tooele 15, Park City 0

Tooele dominated Park City 15-0 in a Region 10 game, led by Aubrie Hansen’s strong pitching and a potent offense. Hansen struck out 4 and earned the win, while Kaydence Pacheco and Emily Sheppard each went 3 for 3 at the plate. The Buffaloes scored 4 runs in the first and 7 in the third to put the game out of reach. Addy Laird, Rose Kimball, and Allie Anderson each added hits for Tooele, who had 17 hits in the game.

Region 11

Ridgeline 15, Logan 4

Brielle Gardiner pitched 6 1/3 innings and went 2 for 4 at the plate, leading Ridgeline to a 15-4 win over Logan in a Region 11 matchup. Gardiner struck out 8 to earn the win. Anne Wallace added two doubles, and Ava Howell, Adisyn Hansen, Kylie Jorgensen, Olivia Nielson, and Ellie Pond each contributed hits for the Riverhawks, who scored 6 runs in the seventh to pull away.

Mountain Crest 5, Bear River 4

Aspen Leishman hit a walk-off 3-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, leading Mountain Crest to a 5-4 win over Bear River in a Region 11 matchup. Braelynn Anderson earned the win, and Sage Walker added a hit for the Mustangs. Alex Udy, Bella Douglas, and Aubree Fry each contributed hits for Bear River.

Region 12

North Sanpete 8, Emery 2

Paeton Johnson pitched all 7 innings, allowing just one walk, and Madyson Steadman, Makinley Cook and Sage Rawlinson each went 2 for 3, leading North Sanpete to an 8-2 win over Emery in a Region 12 matchup. Ava Sunderland and Indigo North each added hits, and TaiLynn Minchey had two doubles for Emery.

Juab 15, Delta 0

Dusti Draper went 2 for 2, leading Juab to a 15-0 win over Delta in a Region 12 matchup. Bailee Benson pitched a shutout, striking out 3, to earn the win. Rylee Sperry, Roudee Weaver, Tyree Sperry, Braylie McIntosh, Austyn Lewis, Tylie Greenhalgh, and Mollie Blankenagel each added hits for the Wasps, who scored 9 runs in the third to pull away.

Canyon View 16, Manti 14

Canyon View defeated Manti 16-14 in a high-scoring Region 12 game. Elli John earned the win with 6 strikeouts, and also had a hit and 2 RBIs. Avery Trujillo led the Falcons’ offense, going 3 for 5 with 5 RBIs, while Savanna Hutchins, Alina Sluder, Saige Hancock, and Elli John each added hits. Rylee Miller had 2 hits and 5 RBIs for Manti.

Carbon 7, Richfield 0

Brailee Peterson went 2 for 3, leading Carbon to a 7-0 win over Richfield in a Region 12 matchup. Danica Adams pitched all 7 innings, striking out 16, to earn the win. Kylan Sorenson, Brielle Sandoval, Samantha Riddle and Shayla Penovich each added hits for the Dinos, who scored consistently throughout the game.

Region 13

South Summit 6, Union 5

Adri Fitzgerald went 2 for 3, leading South Summit to a 6-5 win over Union in a Region 13 match-up. Toshlyn Louder pitched all seven innings, striking out seven, to earn the win. Brooklyn Peacock, Malia Olson, and Mariah Bowen each added hits for the Wildcats, who scored six runs in the second to take control. Teddy Oleen had a home run for Union.

Morgan 16, Ben Lomond 1

Kodi Remund went 2 for 3, leading Morgan to a 16-1 win over Ben Lomond in a Region 13 game. Summer Bangerter pitched a dominant game, striking out 4, to earn the win. Kassidy Wardell, Callie Toone, Kaiya Peterson, and Joesi Kelly each added hits for the Trojans, who scored 11 runs in the fourth to pull away.

2A Central

San Juan 24, Monticello 2

Morgann McPherson went 3 for 4, leading San Juan to a 24-2 win over Monticello in a Region 9 game. Trinity Whatcott pitched a dominant game, striking out 7, to earn the win. Lizzie Palmer, Trinity Whatcott, Madden Perkins, Keegan Palmer, Averie Gilson, Elise Dalley, and Synessa Atcitty each added hits for the Broncos, who scored 10 runs in the first to take control.

Gunnison Valley 18, Wayne 0

Gunnison Valley routed Wayne 18-0, behind Robyn Christiansen’s dominant pitching and a explosive offense. Christiansen struck out 10 and earned the win, while Atley Coates led the Bulldogs’ hit parade with 3 hits. Shae King and Maddie Pratt each drove in 3 runs.

2A South

South Sevier 15, Milford 0

Kinley Phelps, Kinsey Parsons, and Halle McKinlay each had two hits, leading South Sevier to a 15-0 win over Milford in a Region 18 game. Kaitlyn Lynch pitched a shutout, earning the win. Landree Larsen, Kylie Gordon, Caitlin Nielson, Aly Moore and Ashton Miller each added hits for the Rams, who scored eight runs in the third to pull away.

Millard 13, Kanab 3

Jansie Chlarson went 3 for 4 and Kadi Dearden went 2 for 3, leading Millard to a 13-3 win over Kanab in a 2A South game. Gracie Stephensen pitched a dominant game, earning the win. Halle Warner, Macie Wade, Gracie Stephensen, Maggie Stephens, and T Veater each added hits for the Eagles, who scored 5 runs in the first to take control.

Enterprise 19, Beaver 7

Enterprise dominated Beaver 19-7 in a 2A South game, led by Kylah Humphries’ 4-for-5 performance and strong pitching from Blakelee Christiansen. Christiansen struck out six and earned the win, while Hali Christensen and Blakelee Christiansen each went 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs. The Wolves scored 11 runs in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

