High school roundup: Timberlane softball team edges Salem

May 5—The Timberlane Regional High School softball team piled up 14 hits and received an eight-strikeout performance from Alexa Salafia in its 6-5, eight-inning NHIAA Division I home triumph over Salem on Friday.

The Owls (8-3) scored three runs in the eighth inning to rally to the win after plating two in the seventh to knot the score at 3-3.

Salafia allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk and also went 2-for-4 at the plate. Teammate Katie O'Leary went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk.

Salem (6-3) received two hits each from Addie Lucier, Jenny Olson and Emersen Poulin. Lucier also added two runs scored and an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Milford 9, Lebanon 5 (Friday)

Milford: Alivia Mazzeo, W, 7 Ks; Molly Miles, Hannah Harrington, Haley Harrington, 2 RBIs each; Anna Philbrick, 2 SB.

BASEBALL

Campbell 14, Mascoma 0 (Friday)

Campbell: Hunter Henderson, 14 Ks, 1 BB, 1 H; Jack Kidwell, Luke Delia, one HR each; Jack Kidwell, 5 RBIs.

Portsmouth 6, Windham 3 (Friday)

Portsmouth: Patrick Bancroft, 1-for-2, 3 BB; Garwood Hindle, 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB;

Windham: Zach Introne, 2-for-3, 1 R.

Bishop Guertin 5, Merrimack 1 (Friday)

BG: Sam Franco, W, 4 Ks, 4 H, 1 ER; Ethan Drouin, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Kolby Piper, 2-for-3, 2 R.

Goffstown 4, Bedford 2 (Friday)

Bedford: Danny Black, Jimmy Gilbert, both 1-for-3; Henry Dubois, 1-for-3, RBI.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Souhegan 15, Concord 5 (Friday)

Souhegan: Izzy Stevenson, 2g, 2a, 5gb, 4dc; Lyla Kimball, 2g, 1a, 3ct, 8gb, 5dc; Emma Kennedy, Libby Kennedy, 3g each.

Derryfield 21, Bishop Brady 5 (Thursday)

Derryfield: Lilly Handwerk, 4g, 1a, 5dc; Chloe Bremberg, 3g, 3a, 4dc; Teagan Peabody, Taylor Badley, Ariel Berger, 2 g each; Lily Kfoury, 6 saves.

BOYS LACROSSE

Pinkerton 14, Windham 5 (Saturday)

Pinkerton: Matt Morrison, 5g; Ricky Wong, 3g, 2a; Cole Summers, 3a; Owen Perkins, 9 saves; Dylan Stingel, 16-for-19 on faceoffs.

Windham: Matt Desmarais, 3g; Josh Trudel, Jake Sulveiras, 1g each; Casey Kramer, 7 saves.

Merrimack 17, Nashua North 4 (Saturday)

Merrimack: 6g, 3a; Sean Anderson, Hudson Rousseau, Henry Tobin, 2g, 2a each; Peyton Connelly, 2g; Mason Tremblay, Zach Troiani, combined 13 saves.

Derryfield 16, Goffstown 3 (Friday)

Derryfield: Chili Cabot, 6g, 1a; John Kramer, 3g, 3a; Ryan Maxwell, 1g, 3a; Parker Lebiedz, 9 saves.

Goffstown: Sean Cote, 13 saves; Noah Bless, 2g.

Portsmouth 11, Windham 4 (Friday)

Portsmouth: Ryan Parke, 4g, 3a; Nate Crowley, 3g, 3a; Sam Kramer, 3g, 2a; Matt Desmaris, Casey Kramer, 3g each.

Kearsarge 14, Milford 1 (Friday)

Milford: Ryan Arseneau, 1g; Brennan Cassidy, 13 saves.

GIRLS TENNIS

Derryfield 7, Bedford 2 (Friday)

Sophia Correnti (D) def. Riley Novak, 8-0; Lucy Novak (B) def. Sofia Koshy, 8-5; Kaylee Raff (B) def. Annabelle Crotty, 8-4; Charlotte Smith (D) def. Anna Johnson, 8-4; Pola Jankowska (D) def. Akshava Kilavi, 8-3; Sarina Punjabi (D) def. Anna Diaz, 8-5.

Correnti/Smith (D) def. R. Novak/L. Novak, 8-5; Koshy/Crotty def. Raff/Elise Flynn, 8-3; Jankowska/Lucy Yakola (D) def. Johnson/Kilavi, 8-6.

Manchester Central 6, Spaulding 3 (Friday)

Emily LeClerc (C) def. Maddy Gagnon, 8-0; Emma Blaisdell (C) def. Lucy Gosselin, 8-1; Catherine Tenn (C) def. Ashley Stewart, 8-1; Nevaeh Marineau (C) def. Taitley Lealie, 8-6; Nancy Apollo (C) def. Sydney Daly, 9-8 (7-3); Claire Prieto (C) def. Michaela Aufiero, 8-0.

Blaisdell/LeClerc (C) def. Gagnon/Stewart, 8-0; Gosselin/Lealie (S) def. Marineau/Apollo, 8-0; Daly/Prieto (S) def. Tenn/Aufiero, 8-2.

Inter-Lakes 5, White Mountains 1 (Friday)

Laura Cove (I) def. Reese MacFarland, 8-6; Lily Morse (I) def. Maddie Savoy, 8-2; Marissa Anastasio (I) def. Adri Dami, 8-3; Olivia Kimball (I) def. Aastha Shah, 8-6; Kaya Tamo (W) def. Addi Harper, 8-0; Hannah Nesbitt (I) def. Anette Smith, 8-3.

Inter-Lakes 6, White Mountains 3 (Friday)

Laura Cove (I) def. Reese MacFarland, 9-7; Lily Morse (I) def. Maddie Savoy, 8-4; Marissa Anastasio (I) def. Adri Dami, 8-5; Olivia Kimball (I) def. Aastha Shah, 9-7; Kaya Tamo (W) def. Addi Harper, 8-0; Anette Smith (W) def. Hannah Nesbitt, 9-7.

Cove/Kimball (I) def. MacFarland/Savoy, 8-5; Morse/Anastasio (I) def. Shah/Tamo, 8-5; Dami/Smith (W) def. Harper/Nesbitt, 8-3.

BOYS TENNIS

Bishop Guertin 5, Alvirne 4 (Friday)

Jack Kostansek (BG) def. Sam Hogerhahn, 8-0; Evan Deyak (BG) def. Zack Prely, 8-2; Caleb Lambert (A) def. Jaime Gomez-Herrera, 8-5; Sean Mendes (A) def. Max Moynihan, 8-5; Jonny Parrot (BG) def. Dylan Burk, 8-5; Joey Allison (A) def. Charlie Dabrowski, 9-7.

Kostansek/Deyak (BG) def. Prely/Lambert, 8-6; Moynihan/Gomez-Herrera (BG) def. Burk/Owen Surprenant, 8-4; Mendes/Allison (A) def. Parrot/Dabrowski, 8-6.

TRACK AND FIELD

Kiwanis Freshman/Sophomore Meet At Salem High (Saturday)

Pinkerton highlights: Ava O'Connor won the javelin with a personal-record throw of 84 feet, 4 inches. Bella Sippel won the 200-meter dash (27.74 seconds) and Sarah Rzasa won the 800-meter run (2:30.02). Sophia Cahoon won the pole vault with a height of 8 feet. The girls 4-by-100 relay team of Ava George, Courtney Russell, Cam McNulty and Nora Brayall took first in 50.5 seconds. The girls 4-by-400 relay team of Rzasa, Sippel, Kali Marzolf and Ariana Claesson won with their time of 4:18.52.

Windham highlights: Sophomore Athanasios Vougias was the runner-up in the shot put with his throw of 38 feet. Freshman Allyson Dyer tied for fourth in the pole vault with a height of 7 feet. Brynn Johnson took third in the discus with her throw of 77 feet, 5 inches. Luke Potter was fourth in the 200-meter run with a time of 25.22 seconds.

Clipper Relays At Portsmouth High (Thursday)

Pinkerton highlights: The boys team won with 64.48 points while the girls tied for third with Nashua South (45). The girls high jump relay team of London Provencher (personal-best 4 feet, 9 inches), Courtney Russell (4 feet, 7 inches) and Cecilla Checket (4 feet, 5 inches) all had jumps among the top seven competitors. Hannah Sippel helped both the girls 4-by-100 and 4-by-200-meter relay teams both finish second.

Windham highlights: The boys 4-by-200 relay team of seniors Kevin Brooks, Dylan Roy and Sean McCarty and junior Cameron Williams took fourth with a time of 1:34.87. The boys 4-by-100 relay team of Brooks, Roy, Williams and sophomore Luke Potter placed seventh with a time of 45.41 seconds.