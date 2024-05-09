What high school recruits won awards at the Under Armour Next Football Camp?

A number of the top prospects in the nation were in New Jersey over the weekend for the Under Armour Next Football Camp.

The annual camp, held this year at Hackensack High School (Hackensack, New Jersey) featured multiple top players and recruits. Multiple Rutgers football targets were present at the event.

The most interesting name for Rutgers football in terms of recruiting are Jermaine Kinsler(a class of 2026 recruit who is uncommitted) and Adam Shovlin (a class of 2025 edge rusher who is uncommitted).

Both Kinsler and Shovlin hold Rutgers offers. Kinsler spoke about his experience at the Under Armour Camp and where things stand with Rutgers football on Sunday following the event.

Defensive Line MVPs

Jermaine Kinsler

Adam Shovlin

Offensive Line MVPs

Gavin Crawford

Tyler Merrill

Running Back MVP

Mekhi Nelson

Linebacker MVP

DJ McClary (the No. 145 recruit in the nation in the ESPN 300)

Quarterback MVP

Cole Geer

Wide Receiver MVPs

Lyrick Samuel

Terrell Wilfong

Defensive Back MVP

Larry Moon

Also as part of the camp, defensive back Jordan Thomas was invited to the 2025 Under Armour Next Future 50. Thomas is a four-star defensive back at Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey)

