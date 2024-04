Apr. 19—MIDLAND — The Odessa High baseball team shutout Midland High 3-0 to begin its three-game series Thursday in Midland.

The Bronchos improved to 14-10 overall, 4-6 in District 2-6A while the Bulldogs now sit at 17-10, 7-3.

Both teams will meet for game two at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Pressly Field.