'Hibs' soft defence costs them again'

Hibernian's big weakness is their defence, how soft they are, how easily they concede goals, and it was exposed again against Ross County.

It’s been their Achilles heel for a number of years now and I’m amazed it hasn’t been resolved by a number of managers.

They are always exciting going forward, and always have a goal threat, but if you’re going to consistently concede soft goals you’re never going to be high up the league.

There will be instructions coming from the manager, but you become predictable playing from the back sometimes, and it can cause you problems, which it has for Hibs. Sometimes as a player you need to take responsibility and play the odd long ball.

They are also very weak with balls into the box and they have to rectify that.

There needs to be a huge recruitment drive on the defence. It’s going to be an interesting summer at Easter Road.

Former Scotland goalkeeper Cammy Bell was talking to BBC Sport Scotland's George O'Neill.