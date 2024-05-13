'He's not sensed that danger' - pundits on Casemiro

BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast assessed the recent performances of Brazil midfielder Casemiro, who has been filling in at centre-back for Manchester United during their defensive injury crisis.

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha: "We've seen him be a really good defensive midfielder across many years, also get forward and score goals, but it was the fact that he couldn't sense the danger that was there straight away [in the build-up to Arsenal's winner].

"From the moment the ball was kicked, other players around him have got the sense of urgency to try to squeeze the game and close off the field a bit, but he doesn't manage to do that. Even when the ball's out wide, he's there but he's not really doing anything. He's not sensed that danger.

"If they had another centre-back in and he was playing defensive midfield, I think he would probably defend that situation better because he'd be more engaged with it."

Ex-West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker: "He doesn't want to play there. I just think it tells me more about this Manchester United environment and Erik ten Hag, because I can't see him applying himself like that if he was still at Real Madrid or any other club where there's a bit more urgency."

ESPN journalist Mark Ogden: "I just want to defend him a little bit - it does feel a bit like defending the indefensible - but there are two goals I want to raise.

"The first at Crystal Palace, Aaron Wan-Bissaka switched off as [Michael] Olise broke through and ran at Casemiro. Casemiro was too passive but Wan-Bissaka's lack of concentration and defensive discipline led to that goal.

"[On Sunday] obviously Casemiro played everybody onside, but Wan-Bissaka completely loses [Leandro] Trossard, who goes past him without him even noticing, and the other full-back Diogo Dalot is not on the halfway line but he's not far away.

"So he's got two full-backs who are supposed to be supporting him, being his eyes and ears, and they're just all over the place."

Listen to more analysis on BBC Sounds